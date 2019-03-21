Courteney Cox does it again! The Cougar Town alum sent Instagram into a frenzy after she channeled her inner Monica Geller when she visited the Friends apartment on Wednesday, March 20.

“The One Where My Rent Went Up $12,000,” Cox, 54, captioned a video that showed her in front of the iconic building at corner of Grove Street and Bedford Street in New York City made famous by the hit ‘90s sitcom.

In the clip, Cox waved to the camera and said, “Goodnight, guys. I’m going home,” before the Friends transition music began to play. The post garnered the attention of over 1 million Instagram users, including Busy Philipps.

“Holy s–t,” the Dawson’s Creek alum, 39, wrote in the comments section along with three heart and two crying face emojis.

Philipps wasn’t the only one who got nostalgic watching Cox’s video. “This gave me goosebumps,” one commenter wrote. Another added: “This is everything! Where’s chandler?” While others simply expressed their excitement that the Scream actress was finally on the social media platform.

Earlier this month, Cox recreated the famous “Pivot” scene from Friends on her Instagram. She documented a tight table move in her home, with a nod to the hilarious scene from an episode in which Ross (David Schwimmer), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Chandler (Matthew Perry) struggle to get a couch up the stairs at Ross’ NYC apartment.

Cox joined Instagram in January with a little help from Ellen DeGeneres. The talk show host, 61, recreated Central Perk, the coffee shop from Friends, and even had former costar Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay) stop by The Ellen DeGeneres Show in order for Cox to get the perfect first photo for her page. “Hello Instagram!” she captioned the picture of the trio at the time. “I’m here with a little help from my friends.”

Friends ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004. The show also starred Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani).

Cox opened up about the possibility of a Friends reboot during an interview in October 2018.

“People ask us all the time would we ever do a remake and that was a story about this group of people, they were friends in their 30s and they were finding themselves and I think there’s really … I don’t know that there’s a way to do redo it,” she explained to reporters at the time. “It’s not like the other shows that have done reboots and are doing so well. I just don’t see it happening even though I would do anything to be in a room with all of those people acting, having a great time — but I just don’t see it happening.”

