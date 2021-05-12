Club Quarantine is back! D-Nice is bringing his famous Instagram virtual DJ set to Preakness Live, the much-anticipated entertainment experience for this year’s Preakness 146 event.

Preakness Live will be an in-person concert headlined by D-Nice and 2 Chainz taking place at Preakness 146, the annual horse race held at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, on Saturday, May 15. Last year, it was a drive-in concert held exclusively for first responders and frontline healthcare workers. Now, D-Nice says Preakness Live, owned by 1/ST and 1/ST EXPERIENCE, will be his “biggest in-person performance since the pandemic.”

“Anytime I get to DJ in front of a live audience, it’s special to me … [Last year] was the first time playing in front of a live audience after several months in quarantine. I am happy to be back and be able to see faces [in person] while DJ’ing,” D-Nice tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The Bronx, New York native began #ClubQuarantine, his revolutionary Instagram Live series, during the COVID-19 pandemic to bring joy and entertainment, help raise money for first responders, and make a positive impact across the globe. Some of his achievements in the past year alone include earning the title of Entertainer of the Year by the NAACP Image Awards and DJ of the Year by the BET Awards. But, what he cherishes the most is recognition by his fans.

“It’s always been important to me to use my platform to make a positive impact on people’s lives. I am fortunate to be able to help raise awareness and funds for great causes and I will continue to do so,” D-Nice tells Us. “Over the last year, so many people have expressed to me how Club Quarantine helped them get through tough and lonely times and honestly, it helped me just as much. I have a whole CQ family!”

D-Nice enlisted help from his famous pals to generate more views during his IG Lives. Some A-listers who’ve made appearances include Jamie Foxx, Halle Berry, Diddy, Alicia Keys, Rihanna and Lenny Kravitz.

He shares with Us that some of his “most memorable” drop-ins were “the ones you [would] least expect,” such as Sharon Stone and Bobby Flay. “At the same time, the people who show up every day during my sets, the names I have now come [to] recognize in the comments, are just as memorable to me,” the DJ says.

Tickets for the live outdoor socially distanced event are available in four, six, or eight-person pods. Food and beverage concessions will feature DIAGEO premium spirits brands and the official wine sponsors, Kendall-Jackson and La Crema, will have pop-up wine tastings.

The actual race broadcast will be airing on NBC from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. ET and D-Nice’s #ClubQuarantine will be live-streamed on his Instagram during the second screen JockeyCam experience. For more information, visit www.preakness.com.