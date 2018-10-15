Things are getting awkward in the Meyer/Palin household. After Dakota Meyer filed for divorce, Bristol Palin headed to Los Angeles with son Tripp, who was competing on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors. During the Monday, October 15, episode of Teen Mom OG, she admitted that she was nervous to go back to Austin, Texas, since she hadn’t spoken to her ex, and they’d only been communicating through their lawyers.

Meanwhile, Dakota was anxious to move forward and called her to find out her schedule. She immediately got defensive and brought up their legal team.

“I know my lawyer sent you something the other day about, you know, please don’t touch my stuff,” she said. “As soon as I find a new house, I’m be gone like the wind. There’s no need for us to fight. There’s no need for us to have bad blood between us. It’s all gonna be good. I’ll be there. I’m a great mom. I’ll continue to be a great mom.”

After the call, he told the producers he has a feeling she wasn’t alone. “You get in these conversations and it’s a rabbit hole,” he said. “I have no doubt that her mom is sitting right there next to her stoking that fire.”

Her mother, Sarah Palin, was with her in Los Angeles, telling her during a car ride that she should be “a logistical expert.” Meanwhile, Bristol struggled to stay positive, feeling like she was “starting over for the 15th time.”

Later, regardless of Bristol telling Dakota not to move her things, he did just that.

“I’ll take the master because I’m not moving. I took her bed out of the master and I put in in there. I set everything up for her, I organized everything and laid it all out for her,” he told a producer. “Not just for me, I want her to have her own space. It’s hard enough to live in the same house as somebody that you’re divorcing.”

He also admitted that he felt the happiest he’s been in years – “like the most relieved, the least amount of stress, like, what someone would feel like if they got out of a life-sentence prison.”

When Bristol arrived home, Dakota was not around – and all of her things were moved into a new bedroom. When telling the producer, she broke down in tears.

“I don’t blame him for not wanting to be around me, but I think it’s complete BS that my stuff is moved. I’m just disappointed,” she said. “In our divorce, I didn’t ask for anything. All I asked for was the money I put into this house, to have that back. Even with all the furniture, I bought everything in this house. I’m not going to be petty … that to me is just petty.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

