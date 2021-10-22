With a little help from her friends! Hallmark Channel fans are in for a fun treat thanks to Danica McKellar calling on her former Wonder Years costar Jason Hervey to appear in her latest flick — You, Me & The Christmas Trees.

“He doesn’t really act that much anymore. He’s a producer, mostly, but it’s been years since he’s been active. But I was like, ‘He’d be perfect for this role. And I think it would be so much fun,’” the 46-year-old actress exclusively told Us Weekly ahead of the Friday, October 22, return of Countdown to Christmas. “And he was game. … He made time in his schedule for it, and it happened. It was great. It’s funny when you have a crazy idea [and then] suddenly it’s happening. It was awesome.”

McKellar (Winnie Cooper) and Hervey (Wayne Arnold) starred alongside Fred Savage on The Wonder Years, which ran from 1988 to 1993, for six seasons. She told Us it was a “bizarre combination” of picking up where the former costars left off and realizing how much time had passed on the set of You, Me & The Christmas Trees.

“On the one hand, it feels like forever. On the other hand, you’re like, ‘Wait, I’m looking at the same person. I’m hearing somebody say action.’ It was like Déjà vu,’” McKellar said. “It just brought [me] right back.”

You, Me & The Christmas Trees also stars Benjamin Ayres as McKellar’s love interest.

“I play a tree scientist — I’m actually in an Evergreen expert. And by the way, it’s the first time I’ve ever played a scientist in a Hallmark movie, which is very exciting for me because I love math and science. It’s a whole other part of my career. So I really embraced this role of being a true scientist,” the math books writer told Us. “Ben Ayres plays Jack, the owner of a Christmas tree farm. Trees are suffering, the needles are falling, and no one really knows why, he can’t figure it out. They brought in all their experts and he’s desperate and he calls me. … I stopped by his tree farm and I’m completely sucked into this mystery because it’s bizarre and none of it makes sense.”

Arnold, for his part, plays the owner of a rival tree farm.

“He played Wayne on The Wonder Years, he plays Dwayne in this movie, [which is] kind of fun. And it’s great working with him. We had not worked together since The Wonder Years. We’ve been friends the whole time, our families are friends,” she said. “He basically looks the same. I mean, he hasn’t really changed. And so it was bizarre, but it was really, really special and very fun.”

The timing of the Wonder Years reunion comes less than one month after ABC debuted a reboot of the beloved series, featuring a Black family.

“Fred showed me the pilot months ago. They did a great job with it and Don Cheadle is amazing as the narrator,” McKellar told Us. “And Dulé Hill — he and I worked together on The West Wing many moons ago — he’s fantastic. He might be my favorite character.”

While McKellar has filmed several Matchmaker Mysteries films on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, this time, “Christmas is at stake,” she teased to Us about the new movie.

You, Me & The Christmas Trees airs on Hallmark Channel Friday, October 22, at 8 p.m. ET.