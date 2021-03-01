Technical difficulties! Daniel Kaluuya almost missed his chance to deliver an acceptance speech during the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday, February 28.

The actor, 32, was announced the Best Supporting Actor winner for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah, but when it came time to give a speech, the sound cut out. Twitter erupted with jokes about the moment almost immediately.

“Daniel Kaluuya forgetting to unmute his zoom after winning the Golden Globe for best actor is relatable [as],” one social media user wrote.

Another tweeted, “Not the audio messing up on Daniel Kaluuya’s win!”

Presenter Laura Dern didn’t skip a beat, attempting to keep the show moving by congratulating him on his win and moving on to the next award, saying, “As you can see, we, unfortunately, have a bad connection. We apologize for that technical problem and send all of our congratulations to Daniel on his Golden Globe win.” Suddenly, Kaluuya cut back in.

“You did me dirty!” he shouted, before delivering the speech he intended to give from the start.

“I gave everything. Like the great Nipsey Hussle says, ‘We’re here to give until we’re empty’ and I gave everything,” first-time winner Kaluuya said, quoting the late rapper.

In addition to his shout-out to Hussle, who died in March 2019 in a shooting in California, Kaluuya praised Fred Hampton, whom he portrayed in Judas and the Black Messiah. Hampton was killed in an FBI raid in 1969.

Kaluuya also thanked director Shaka King, whom he called his “leader and general.”

The British actor beat out Sacha Baron Cohen, Jared Leto, Bill Murray and Leslie Odom Jr. Murray raised his glass to the actor during his acceptance speech. Kaluuya was previously nominated for a Golden Globe in 2018 for his role in Get Out.

The Kick-Ass 2 alum played Black Panther leader Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. He costarred alongside LaKeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons and Jermaine Fowler in the film, which premiered on HBO Max on February 12.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which runs the Golden Globes, has been slammed for its lack of Black members. Hosts Tina Fey and Amy Pohler addressed the controversy during their opening monologue, prior to Kaluuya’s sound struggles. The pair joked that awards shows may be “stupid,” but said voters must do better in the future.

“The point is, even with stupid things, inclusivity is important, and there are no Black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press,” Fey said. “I realize, HFPA, maybe you didn’t get the memo because your guys’ workplace is the back booth of a French McDonalds, but you got to change that.”