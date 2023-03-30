Hope there’s enough Milky Ways and “dry-ass Cinnamon Toast Crunch” to go around next time. Danny McBride isn’t ruling out a sequel to 2013’s This Is the End if co-creators Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg write a script.

“I wouldn’t underestimate what Seth and Evan could cook up,” the Eastbound & Down alum, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly. “I think that those guys are smart enough that if they wanted to crack a sequel on any of that stuff, I think they could cut something fun.”

McBride starred in the raunchy comedy alongside Rogen, 40, Jonah Hill, James Franco, Jay Baruchel and Craig Robinson, with appearances by several other stars including Michael Cera, Emma Watson, Mindy Kaling, David Kromholtz, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Rihanna, Paul Rudd, Kevin Hart, Aziz Ansari and Jason Segel. The cast played exaggerated versions of themselves as some get stuck at Franco’s house amid an apocalypse that destroys L.A. Some die, some end up in heaven with the Backstreet Boys and McBride, well, he ends up owning Channing Tatum.

The Halloween Ends writer has collaborated with Rogen on several other projects through the years, such as Pineapple Express, Sausage Party and Superbad.

“I met those guys when my career first started taking off,” he said of the Long Shot actor and Goldberg, 40. “And those guys were just very generous with me. I just liked them a lot and we got along good. And so I would love to make more stuff with those guys.”

He added: “They’re so funny and I miss ’em.”

Baruchel, 40, would also be game to reunite with his former costars in a possible second film. “It’s a good movie. It’s a very good movie. Always, of course, always,” the actor exclusively told Us in February 2021. “But getting all of us together is like f—king herding cats. I’m real proud of that flick and so yeah, I could. They could probably talk me into doing another one if it came to be.”

The How to Train Your Dragon actor, for his part, has been close with Rogen for years, with the two breaking into Hollywood together.

“When we were like 19-20, [we were] just sitting there in his house in clouds of weed smoke talking about, ‘Ah, man, this is what I want to do and this is what I want to be,’” he recalled to Us at the time. “What’s really cool is that it kind of ended up playing out exactly how we both said it would. I was like, ‘I just want to make weirdo movies up in Canada with a bunch of blood and guts.’ And he was like, ‘I want to make big American comedies.’ And yeah, that’s what happened. It’s pretty cool. It’s nice when a bulls—t, stoner conversation somehow manifests itself in reality.”