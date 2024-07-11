Days of Our Lives star Bill Hayes made his final appearance as Doug Williams on the Thursday, July 11, episode of the long-running soap opera six months after his death.

Bill appeared in the scene with wife Susan Seaforth Hayes, who played Doug’s spouse Julie Williams. While sitting in armchairs, the pair reflected on their lasting love story.

“Chad and Abby never really did have much time together, and you and I had years and years. Did I ever tell you how much I love you?” Julie recalled. “First time I set eyes on you, I was lost. Then, all the trials we had, all those missed connections. And then I finally won the gold ring. And all your songs were for me. All your passionate kisses were mine.”

Doug then noted that he became a “new man,” who needed to “deserve” Julie.

“Oh, you brought out the best in me. And we’ve been a good team — good partners, I think,” Julie added. “You’re a wonderful father. You know, for a guy who grew up in an orphanage, you’re quite a family man. You never let anyone in this family down, not ever. You showed me the whole world, every continent. And after we had our little adventures, saw all the beauty of the earth, our love outlasted time.”

Julie and Doug sealed the scene with a kiss.

The Days of Our Lives mainstays’ romance mimicked Bill and Susan’s real-life connection. The actors had been married from 1974 until Bill’s death earlier this year.

Bill, who starred in over 2,000 episodes of Days, died in January. He was 98.

“I have known Bill for most of my life, and he embodied the heart and soul of Days of Our Lives,” Days executive producer Ken Corday said in a statement, confirming Bill’s death. “Although we are grieving and will miss him, Bill’s indelible legacy will live on in our hearts and the stories we tell, both on and off the screen.”

Later that month, Susan, 81, broke her silence on Bill’s death.

“To all of you who honored my Billy with a word of remembrance, a sense of personal loss, or even a tear — I thank you,” she wrote via Instagram on January 18. “You touched my heart by seeing in him the goodness and joy I experienced every moment of our wonderful marriage. May we all embrace life with the gusto of Bill Hayes — and enrich it with grace and love.”

Bill is also survived by his five children, whom he shared with ex-wife Mary Hobbs.