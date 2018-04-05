Reunion alert! Former Disney Channel stars Demi Lovato, Cole Sprouse, Alyson Stoner, Debby Ryan and Matthew Scott Montgomery got together to celebrate Hayley Kiyoko’s debut album on Wednesday, April 4 in Los Angeles.

“season finale of my life aka disney high reunion celebrating @hayleykiyoko,” Montgomery, who starred on the Disney Channel series So Random!, captioned a photo of the group at Kiyoko’s party. “@colesprouse@alysonstoner @ddlovato @debbyryan#20gayteen.”

Lovato also shared the photo on her Instagram Story on Thursday, April 5, writing “DISNEY CHANNEL REUNION!” Shortly after, Ryan shared the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer’s post on her own Instagram Story.

Fans will remember that Lovato rose to fame after starring alongside the Jonas Brothers in the Disney Channel original movie Camp Rock in 2008. The “Tell Me You Love Me” crooner also starred in the film’s sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, and the Disney Channel series Sonny With a Chance. Stoner, who made headlines earlier this week for writing an essay for Teen Vogue about her sexuality, was also a part of the film franchise.

Sprouse, meanwhile, had two popular shows on the Disney Channel with his twin brother Dylan Sprouse, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and its spinoff series, The Suite Life on Deck. Ryan starred on the latter alongside the famous brothers before landing her own series, Jessie.

Before Kiyoko was releasing music, the “Expectations” singer appeared on multiple episodes of the Selena Gomez series Wizards of Waverley Place and starred in the DCOM original Lemonade Mouth.

Fans were quick to freak out over the reunion on social media, and Stoner summed up the reaction to the photo with her comment on Montgomery’s post,“ Omg there goes the Internet bye.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!