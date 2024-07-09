Devil Wears Prada fans, gird your loins — a sequel is reportedly coming your way.

Aline Brosh McKenna, the screenwriter behind the 2006 fashion comedy, is working on a script for a follow-up film for Disney, according to multiple outlets. Producer Wendy Finerman will return to oversee the project.

While no deals have been signed, Puck News reported on Monday, July 8, that both Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt are in talks to reprise their iconic roles as fearsome Runway editor Miranda Priestly and Emily, Miranda’s beleaguered assistant. Per the outlet, the sequel would have Miranda still at the helm of Runway and navigating the current-day media landscape in which the internet has taken over and traditional publishing is no longer what it was, while Emily would be an executive at a luxury brand conglomerate that advertises with the magazine.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel of the same name, The Devil Wears Prada centered on Anne Hathaway‘s Andy Sachs, whom Miranda hires to be her new underling. The editrix forces Andy and Emily to be on call, 24-7, fetching Starbucks and an unpublished copy of the latest Harry Potter book. While Andy quits Runway, preferring a low-key lifestyle to the flash of the fashion world, Emily remains with both Miranda, the magazine and a job “a million girls would kill for.”

The movie made $327 million worldwide and effectively launched Blunt’s Hollywood career as well as that of Stanley Tucci, who portrayed Miranda’s loyal deputy, Nigel. It also reintroduced Streep, then in her late 50s, to a younger fanbase.

Streep, 75, along with Blunt and Hathaway, now both 41, caused a stir in February when they reunited onstage as presenters at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. When Blunt and Hathaway began recreating Streep’s icy Devil Wears Prada one-liners, Streep — wearing a crimson red Prada dress — cut in, saying, “I don’t think I’m anything like Miranda.”

Hathway responded: “No, no wasn’t a question.”

Blunt, like Streep, paid homage to the film’s title in a red dress. Hathaway, meanwhile, opted for an archival Versace gown in a cerulean hue — with a belt. Of course, Streep’s character famously delivered a monologue explaining the importance of the color to the fashion industry after Andy couldn’t tell the difference between two belts in that hue.

Hathaway, who recently won rave reviews for her romantic comedy The Idea of You, seemed skeptical of the prospect of reviving her Devil role while speaking with E! earlier this year. “I don’t think a continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen,” she said at the time.