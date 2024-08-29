Love Is Blind UK’s Steven Smith is looking to clear the air.

Steven responded to his estranged wife Sabrina Vittoria’s claims that he invited his ex-girlfriend to their wedding, which was filmed for the Netflix reality show in September 2023.

In a joint interview with IGV Presents published on Tuesday, August 27, Sabrina told fellow castmates Maria Benkh, Catherine Richards and Demi Brown that “Steven brought his ex-girlfriend to our wedding.” Sabrina added that she “didn’t get to speak” to the mystery woman, but she did introduce herself to her.

However, in a statement to Cosmopolitan U.K. on Thursday, August 29, Steven said the woman in question is just a friend.

“It was someone who I went on a few dates with a couple of years ago that didn’t materialize into anything other than a friendship,” Steven told the outlet. “I consulted with Sabrina on the whole wedding list, as couples do before any invites were sent out, so I’m surprised she said this.”

Steven and Sabrina were one of three couples who made it down the aisle on the Love Is Blind UK finale, however, during the reunion episode on Monday, August 26, they revealed they are no longer together.

“We agreed that we were going to split our time between Belfast and London for the first year,” Sabrina, who hails from the Northern Ireland capital, claimed during the tell-all. “There was no consistency in Steven’s behavior toward me and the relationship.”

Addressing her estranged husband, she said, “You made no adjustments for me.”

In an interview with the BBC on Wednesday, August 28, Steven said that he and Sabrina are looking to annul their marriage.

“We took a gamble, we took a leap of faith and it just didn’t work out,” said Steven.

“There’s the joy in watching me fall in love again, but then there’s also a lot of questions being asked as to where did it all go wrong and reliving the end result,” he continued.

Steven added, “We separated and it just didn’t work, we weren’t compatible in real life.”

Meanwhile, Sabrina told Cosmopolitan U.K. in an interview published on Wednesday that she plans to throw a big party to mark her separation.

“I’ve also got a big, kind of, ‘Thank God, I’m not married’ party in Greece in October,” Sabrina told the outlet.

Sabrina said she has invited all of her loved ones who attended her and Steven’s wedding — and is covering all of their expenses.

“I feel bad because they all paid [to come to the wedding],” she explained. “Like, my brother paid to come from Korea. So, this is my way of saying, ‘Thank you for supporting me.’”