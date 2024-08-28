Love Is Blind UK star Sabrina Vittoria isn’t letting her breakup from ex-husband Steven Smith get her down.

“I’m so blessed that I’ve gotten to travel so much [and] I’m going to the Amsterdam Grand Prix this weekend,” Sabrina, 35, told Cosmopolitan UK in an interview published on Wednesday, August 28. “I’ve also got a big, kind of, ‘Thank God, I’m not married’ party in Greece in October.”

Sabrina invited all of her loved ones who attended her and Steven’s wedding to the celebration — and is covering all of their expenses.

“I feel bad because they all paid [to come to the wedding],” she explained. “Like, my brother paid to come from Korea. So, this is my way of saying, ‘Thank you for supporting me.’”

Related: 'Love Is Blind’ Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together? Since the premiere of Love Is Blind in 2020, fans have wondered how effective the concept of speed-dating without seeing the other person actually is. Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, who got married on day 40 of the dating experiment, found their happily ever on the show. However, Lauren later admitted that finding The One […]

Sabrina and Steven, 37, found an instant spark inside the Love Is Blind UK pods, getting engaged sight unseen. After a relatively smooth transition into real life, they got married during the season finale. Sabrina and Steven’s union, however, was short-lived and they separated less than 90 days later over geographical distances and communication struggles.

“Obviously things didn’t work out for me as I’d hoped and I thought I was literally leaving the experiment with a husband and that last[ed] 86 days,” Sabrina told Cosmopolitan UK. “What I did do is I quit my job, I have the flexibility to travel and that’s what I really wanted in life. So, it’s just a different story [than what I planned].”

Sabrina and Steven announced their split during the Love Is Blind UK reunion special, which dropped on Netflix on Monday, August 26.

Related: Love Is Blind's Most Dramatic Moments Through the Years While the premise of Netflix’s Love Is Blind is to help singles find their perfect match, the experiment hasn’t come without drama. During season 2 of the dating show, which premiered in February 2022, multiple love triangles blossomed. In one corner, Shayne Jansen connected with both Natalie Lee and Shaina Hurley, and in another, Jarrette […]

“We agreed that we were going to split our time between Belfast and London for the first year,” Sabrina, who hails from the Northern Ireland capital, claimed during the tell-all. “There was no consistency in Steven’s behavior toward me and the relationship. You made no adjustments for me.”

According to Sabrina, Steven only visited her a few times in person while she traveled up to London more frequently. She also claimed that she adapted her home life to make space for Steven, who did not make similar accommodations.

Steven, meanwhile, said that the pair “underestimated the pressure” of a long-distance relationship and that they “lost [their] spark.”

With Sabrina and Steven’s divorce, there are only two successful marriages to come out of season 1 of Love Is Blind UK. Jasmine Chamberlain and Bobby Johnson, as well as Nicole Stevens and Benaiah Grunewald-Brydie are still together.

Love Is Blind UK is currently streaming on Netflix.