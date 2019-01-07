Leave it to Sarah Hyland to make a potential wardrobe malfunction look flawless! The Modern Family star captured a stunning selfie with boyfriend Wells Adams on her Instagram Stories ahead of the 2019 Golden Globes — and from a certain angle, it appeared she suffered a nip slip.

Hyland, 28, looked stunning in a cleavage-baring green-and-navy patterned dress that showed off her fit figure, while the Bachelor in Paradise star, 31, sported a slick, dark tux. The photo wasn’t the only time the low-cut gown seemingly showed off a little more than she anticipated.

“Ummm… unfortunate angle! It looks like the star from the Access microphone is a censor covering a nip slip! @Sarah_Hyland #ROTFL,” a Twitter user wrote alongside a shot of Hyland getting interviewed with the mic strategically placed.

Ummm… unfortunate angle! It looks like the star from the Access microphone is a censor covering a nip slip! @Sarah_Hyland #ROTFL — Keith Edward (@Tweettermary) January 7, 2019

The couple — who started dating in October 2017 — appeared to have a blast at the 76th annual awards show, with Adams looking on in adoration at his girlfriend as she posed solo on the red carpet at one point during the night.

“God, I love this one,” the “Your Favorite Thing” podcast host gushed alongside a video showing Hyland strutting her stuff.

Adams opened up to Us Weekly on Friday, January 4, about the potential of wedding bells ringing in his future with Hyland.

“Everyone thinks [Sarah and I are] engaged right now … We are not engaged, let me just say that,” he dished. “We just moved in together, so I think we’re still kind of, like, feeling each other out, but … it’s gonna happen eventually.”

The reality star noted one important thing that needs to happen before a proposal can take place — he needs to “get the ring!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!