Entertainment

A Guide to Disney’s ‘Wish’ Stars: See Which Notable Names Are Voicing Animated Characters

By
Getty Images (2)

Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine star as Asha and King Magnifico, respectively, in Disney’s latest animated film, Wish, but they aren’t the only notable names who round out the cast.

The musical comedy follows the story of Asha who “makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force — a little ball of boundless energy called Star,” according to Disney’s official logline. While DeBose’s Asha is the protagonist of the movie, she’s up against Pine’s villainous king character.

Other than bringing the animated characters to life on the big screen, both DeBose and Pine showcase their singing skills for the film. Pine was, admittedly, nervous to sing alongside DeBose — a Tony Award and Oscar winner — in the film.

“It’s just not something I do on a daily basis,” he told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month. “When you’re singing opposite Ariana … it’s a big deal.”

DeBose, for her part, praised Pine’s vocal abilities.

“He can sing! He can absolutely sing,” she gushed. “When I found out that I was cast in this film, I was like, ‘Oh!’ I mean, did you see him in Into the Woods? … I think Chris is one of those examples of not understanding just how talented he is.”

She continued to say that Pine portrays a “delicious” villain.

“I love the sound of his voice, the way that he molds words,” DeBose added. “You know people are going to love to hate him, and I just love watching him work.”

Keep scrolling for a breakdown of Wish’s star-studded cast:

Ariana DeBose

DeBose stars as Asha, a teen who wishes upon a star in order to save the Kingdom of Rosas.

Chris Pine

Disney

Pine plays the villainous King Magnifico who keeps the citizens’ wishes under his control — and never grants any wishes.

Alan Tudyk

The actor voices the goat, Valentino, because no Disney movie is complete without an animal sidekick. Tudyk is certainly qualified for animal sidekick duty. He previously voiced pet bug Tuk Tuk in Raya and the Last Dragon as well as Heihei, a scene-stealing chicken, in Moana.

Angelique Cabral

Cabral’s character, Queen Amaya, is married to King Magnifico.

Victor Garber

He plays Sabino, Asha’s grandfather, who is celebrating his 100th birthday and waiting for his wish to be granted.

Harvey Guillén

Various characters were inspired by the dwarfs from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Guillén, for example, voices Gabo, who is compared to Snow White’s Grumpy.

Disney

Evan Peters

Peters plays the role of Simon, who was inspired by Snow White’s Sleepy.

Ramy Youssef

Youssef’s character, Simon, suffers from various allergies — making him similar Snow White’s Sneezy.

Natasha Rothwell, Jennifer Kumiyama, Niko Vargas, Jon Rudnitsky and Della Saba also star in the film.

