



For the love of dogs! Whether you’re a dog lover or just a fan of all pets, movies with dogs in them are ones to be remembered.

Us Weekly is celebrating our furry friends by reminding fans which pup-focused films you should be watching all year long, especially when you need a good cry. Watch the video above to see all of the tear-jerking dog flicks that should be on your radar — just make sure to grab tissues before viewing.

2019’s Art of Racing in the Rain is a feel-good movie from the perspective of gold retriever Enzo, who bonds with his owner Denny (Milo Ventimiglia), an aspiring Formula One racer. Throughout the film, Enzo discovers that the skills you need to be a successful racer can also be used to have a fulfilling life.

Marley & Me, starring Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston reminds viewers that dogs have lessons to teach us all, even when they’re a bit naughty at times. A Dog’s Purpose and its follow-up A Dog’s Journey are sure to make you burst into tears, because as the 2017 film’s tagline says, “Every dog happens for a reason.”

There’s also the 1989 animated movie All Dogs Go to Heaven that shows what happens when a canine angel comes back from heaven and befriends an orphan. It is emotionally draining and at the same time heartwarming.

Then we have the classic film Old Yeller from 1957 that depicts the tale of a young boy who befriends a stray dog that becomes part of the family. Warning: This ending is a doozy. It is so memorable that it’s touched upon in a 1996 episode of Friends where Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) finally sees the ending and then re-watches all of the childhood films her mother told her had happy endings, when in fact they don’t.

See the rest of the top dog movies, including Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey and Fox and the Hound, that are sure to make you shed a tear — or sob uncontrollably — in the video above.