What if there was one Instagram account that could perfectly mesh your love for food and dogs? Good news, there is.

Cue the account Dogs in Food, which combines scrumptious meals with a pop of a character pup inside the dish, making for not only cute pictures, but hilarious captions.

Dogs in Food — which has only only been active since January — already boasts more than 121,000 followers including celebrities such as Jenna Dewan. The late Carrie Fisher’s pooch, Gary Fisher, whose account stays active thanks to the actress’ former assistant, Corby McCoin, is even a fan.

Another famous Instagram canine, Doug the Pug, has also been added into hilarious dishes including a slice of pie. The pic is captioned: “One slice of pup-peroni pizza coming right up!”

The profile bio reads, “Cute pooches in delicious dishes,” and it’s definitely just that. Whether you’re looking to brighten your day with a colorful pic of “mixed pupberries!!” or you’re ready for a mid-day “puppuccino with extra floof,” this page does it all.

And that’s not all! The owner of the account encourages followers to submit photos of their own furry friends to be edited into their favorite foods.

If that’s not enough to get you to following, check out these scrumptious photos below.

Like this napping puppy that resembles a dumpling.

Ooey gooey Sharpei dumpling #steamed A post shared by Dogs In Food (@dogs_infood) on Jan 30, 2018 at 6:36am PST

Or this Daschund that’s the same coloring as a peanut butter cup.

And don’t miss this one — peep the pup in the caramel popcorn!

Caramel pupcorn!! A post shared by Dogs In Food (@dogs_infood) on Mar 18, 2018 at 6:54am PDT

Follow @dogs_infood for more!

