What Would Dolly Parton Do? Well, one thing she’d never do is cut in line at an amusement park — even if it is hers.

Yes, Parton, 77, would wait in line with anyone else at Dollywood. “Although I’m not one that’s big on jumping the line, even if it was in my own park. Would be kinda silly, wouldn’t it, for me to go ahead of anybody?” she said when talking with Taste of Country. “But the good thing is, I don’t ride the rides anyway. So that works well for me. So I have an excuse. I got around that one, didn’t I.”

However, if Parton didn’t feel like cutting in line or waiting with the crowds, she could always close off Dollywood for the day and enjoy the theme park to herself, right? Not so. Parton told Taste of Country that since opening Dollywood in 1961, she’s never really shut the place down for just her and her husband, Carl Dean.

“I’ve often thought I’d like to do that for my whole family,” she said. “Just for my family, for my brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews and the grandkids and all. But that’s really a hard thing to do because people buy their season tickets, and people come and they go. It’s just hard.”

Parton, proving why she’s one of the world’s most beloved and revered personalities today, would not put her enjoyment over her fans’. However, she did consider how it could be possible to have a Parton family fun day at the park. “We’d probably have to do it after hours, and that’d be too late to have any fun,” she remarked. “So, I guess we’ll just all go as we go and have our free passes.”

Parton’s comments come ahead of the release of her book Behind the Seams: My Life In Rhinestones. Written with Holly George-Warren and Rebecca Seaver and released on Penguin Random House, the book documents the “full story behind her lifelong passion for fashion, including how she developed her own, distinctly Dolly style, which has defied convention and endeared her to fans around the world.”

The book contains “behind-the-scenes stories from Dolly Parton’s life and career, and the largest reveal of her private costume archive,” aiming to be “an indispensable guide to forging your own path to beauty and confidence.”

On November 17, Parton will also release Rockstar. The album sees Dolly cover some of the most iconic songs in rock history with help from some of the biggest names in music. Steven Tyler, Debbie Harry, Linda Perry, Sherly Crow, Rob Halford, Elton John, and the surviving members of The Beatles – Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney – are just some of the guests on Parton’s first-ever rock album.