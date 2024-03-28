Dolly Parton is clearly excited that Beyoncé has covered her classic song “Jolene” on her new country album.

On Wednesday, March 27, Queen Bey, 42, shared a poster-style tracklist announcing all 27 song titles on her upcoming album Cowboy Carter, which appears to include a version of Parton’s iconic single from 1973. Parton, 78, responded by encouraging fans to check out her original song as they anticipate the release of Bey’s cover on Friday, March 29.

“Listen to my original ‘Jolene’ while you wait for @Beyonce’s COWBOY CARTER,” Parton wrote in a tweet Wednesday. She added a photo of the tracklist poster alongside her own artwork for the original release of “Jolene.”

The Cowboy Carter tracklist also includes a song titled “Dolly P,” which is apparently a tribute to the country music icon.

In the comments of Beyoncé’s post, numerous fans expressed their excitement over her covering one of Parton’s most beloved songs.

“Joleneeeeeeee I’m gonna cry!” commented one fan. “The legends 🫢 Dolly P and Bey🥹 laaawwwwddddd,” added another.

“Jolene” is the title song off of Parton’s 13th studio album, released in 1974. It was certified triple platinum and was nominated for a Grammy award for Best Female Country Vocal Performance twice, in 1975 and 1976. The first nomination was for the original recording, and the second was for a live recording from the TV series In Concert.

The song has been covered numerous times by the likes of Parton’s goddaughter Miley Cyrus, Olivia Newton-John and Pentatonix. The Cowboy Carter tracklist also revealed that Cyrus, 31, will be featured on Bey’s song “II Most Wanted.”

Parton is a self-proclaimed Beyoncé’ fan and earlier this month celebrated the 32-time Grammy winner’s new music.

“I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that,” the icon said in an interview with KNOX News on March 8. “I love her! She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer.”

While some critics have questioned Beyoncé’s pivot to country music, Parton is defending her.

“A lot of people don’t realize Beyoncé is a country girl. She’s from Texas,” Parton said. “I think we belong wherever we can do good, and her song is number one across every chart in the whole world, I think. So, I mean, who can argue with that?”

Parton also revealed that she has known Beyoncé for many years.

“We’ve kind of sent messages back and forth,” she continued. “And she and her mother were like fans, and I was always touched that they were fans, and I always thought she was great.”

More songs on the Cowboy Carter tracklist have specific references to legendary country crooners Willie Nelson and Linda Martell. A track titled “Smoke Hour ★ Willie Nelson” seemingly honors Nelson, 90. Another song titled “The Linda Martell Show” celebrates the country music pioneer. Martell, now 82, was the first Black woman to play at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.

After Beyoncé dropped the first two singles off the album earlier this year, she was grateful for how the new music was embraced by her fans.

“Today marks the 10-day countdown until the release of Act II,” she wrote via Instagram on March 19. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of the supporters of ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and ‘16 Carriages.’ I feel honored to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart.”

She continued, “That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you. My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist’s race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant.”

Beyoncé also wrote that Cowboy Carter was “born out of an experience” several years prior where she “did not feel welcomed” by the industry.

She explained that the album has been more than “five years in the making,” seemingly referring to her prior foray into country on 2016’s “Daddy Lessons.” The Recording Academy’s country committee refused to consider the Lemonade hit eligible for Grammy Awards in country categories. Beyoncé teamed up with The Chicks to perform “Daddy Lessons” at the 50th annual Country Music Association Awards, stirring up even more controversy.

As a result, Beyoncé said she did a “deeper dive” into country’s roots and “rich musical archive.”