Beyoncé’s Act II: Cowboy Carter has sparked a major debate among country music fans, but Maren Morris couldn’t be more ready for the icon’s new era.

Several weeks after she dropped two songs from the album, Beyoncé, 42, shed light on her upcoming project in a Tuesday, March 19, Instagram post.

“Today marks the 10-day countdown until the release of Act II,” she wrote. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of the supporters of ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and ‘16 Carriages.’ I feel honored to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart.”

She continued, “It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed … and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive.”

Beyoncé explained that the album has been more than “five years in the making,” seemingly referring to her prior foray into country on 2016’s “Daddy Lessons.” The Recording Academy’s country committee refused to consider the Lemonade hit eligible for Grammy Awards in country categories. Beyoncé teamed up with The Chicks to perform “Daddy Lessons” at the 50th annual Country Music Association Awards, stirring up even more controversy.

“The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. … This ain’t a Country album. This is a ‘Beyoncé’ album,” she continued on Tuesday. “This is act ii COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y’all!”

Among those who applauded the message was Morris, 33, who has been outspoken about moving away from the traditional country genre. (In September 2023, Morris told the Los Angeles Times that she feels “distanced” from country music, which “is burning itself down.”)

“Drag them, Queen.” she wrote in the comments section.

Beyoncé further teased “some surprises” on her upcoming record, including collaborations with “brilliant artists.” Earlier this month, country legend Dolly Parton celebrated Act II: Cowboy Carter, which is rumored to feature a cover of her 1973 hit “Jolene.”

“Well, I think she has!” Parton, 78, said in an interview with KNOX News on March 8. “I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that. I love her! She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer.”

While some critics have attacked Beyoncé’s country music, Parton is defending her.

“A lot of people don’t realize Beyoncé is a country girl. She’s from Texas,” Parton said. “I think we belong wherever we can do good, and her song is number one across every chart in the whole world, I think. So, I mean, who can argue with that?”

Parton also revealed that she has known Beyoncé for many years.

“We’ve kind of sent messages back and forth,” she continued. “And she and her mother were like fans, and I was always touched that they were fans, and I always thought she was great.”

Weeks earlier, Parton expressed her support for Beyoncé in an Instagram post.

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” she wrote on February 22. “So, congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single.”

Beyoncé will release Act II: Cowboy Carter on March 29.