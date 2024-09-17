Like on game days, Donna Kelce is proudly supporting both her sons with her newest Hallmark venture.

The beloved mother of Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce will make a cameo in the holiday movie, Christmas on Call, which takes place in Philadelphia, according to People. The film will star Ser’Darius Blain and Sara Canning. (Jason was a center on the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 seasons before announcing his retirement earlier this year.)

In first look photos shared by the outlet on Tuesday, September 17, Donna, 71, can be seen in what appears to be a cheesesteak shop rocking a Eagles jersey with Jason’s former number, 62. Donna is standing behind a counter as Blain and Canning’s characters get ready to order.

In addition to having a cameo from Donna, the movie will also feature a new song by The Philly Specials, which features the now-retired Jason, 36, and his former teammates Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson. The track “Santa Drives an Astrovan,” which will be on the group’s upcoming album, A Philly Special Christmas Party, will be featured in the holiday special. (The athletes have previously released two albums to support local charities in Philly.)

Christmas on Call is part of the network’s iconic Countdown to Christmas spectacular kicking off later this year. Fans of the Kelce family will see Donna make her Hallmark debut on November 30 in Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. Hallmark announced in July that Donna was cast in the Kansas City Chiefs-themed holiday rom-com, which bears a striking resemblance to Travis’ real-life romance with Taylor Swift.

“Donna Kelce is off the bleachers and in the game, joining the cast of Hallmark’s Countdown To Christmas movie, Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,” the network said in a statement. “Kelce will play Donna, the manager of the Kansas City BBQ Restaurant Norma & Nic’s.”

The film stars Tyler Hynes, Hunter King, Ed Begley Jr., Diedrich Bader, Jenna Bush Hager, Catrick Mahomes, Megyn Price, Richard Riehle and Christine Ebersole. Donna isn’t the only member of Chiefs Kingdom set to make an appearance. Head coach Andy Reid and players Trey Smith, Mecole Hardman Jr., Clyde Edwards-Helaire and George Karlaftis will also have cameos.

According to its official synopsis, the holiday flick will follow Chiefs superfan Alana Higman (King) who wants to win the “Fan of the Year” contest. The team’s director of fan engagement, played by Hynes, is tasked with deciding whether Alana and her family are the biggest supporters in all of Kansas City.

While on set, Hynes, who is a big Chiefs fan, shared a clip of some of his fellow cast members as they walked through the halls of the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. In the clip, Donna was spotted rocking Travis’ No. 87 jersey as she beamed with her costars.