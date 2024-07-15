As Jenna Bush Hager gears up to film her role in Hallmark’s Kansas City Chiefs-themed Christmas movie, she’s getting support from a few of her celebrity costars.

“Good luck, Jenna!” Donna Kelce exclaimed with stars Hunter King and Tyler Hynes in a behind-the-scenes clip that aired on the Monday, July 15, episode of Today. “We’re so excited to see you!” Kelce, 71, added.

Hynes, 38, went on to state that he “can’t wait” to have Bush Hager, 42, on set, and told the TV personality to “make sure you dress warm.” King, for her part, encouraged Bush Hager to “think Christmas-y thoughts.”

“We’ll see you soon,” Hynes said at the end of the clip as the three of them waved to the camera. In the footage aired on Today, Kelce could be seen wearing a “manager” badge while filming a scene set in a diner.

Hallmark announced on Saturday, July 13, that Donna, who is the mother of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, would be joining the cast of Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story as a character named Donna, “the manager of the Kansas City BBQ Restaurant Norma & Nic’s.” The movie will also feature appearances from Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and a handful of current players.

Donna’s casting news came two days after Bush Hager announced she would be joining the upcoming film in an undisclosed role on the Thursday, July 11, episode of Today. She got into the holiday spirit by sporting Travis’ No. 87 Chiefs jersey and a Santa Claus hat.

“[I thought] I got the Taylor [Swift] role, but I didn’t. Shocker,” she joked after admitting she thought the film was about Swift, 34, and Travis’ relationship. “It’s Hallmark. Let’s think football, let’s think Christmas in July.”

Later that day on Today With Hoda & Jenna, Bush Hager said she was “touched” to make her acting debut in the Hallmark movie, stating, “I’ve never starred in a film before, and by star, I mean participate in any form.”

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story will star King as Alana Higman, a Chiefs superfan whose family enters the team’s “Fan of the Year” contest. Just as she starts to form a connection with Derrick (Hynes), the Chiefs’ director of engagement evaluating the contest’s candidates, Alana’s grandfather’s (Ed Begley Jr.) vintage Chiefs hat goes missing.

“Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate, destiny and even questions her future with Derrick — unless, that is a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary,” Hallmark’s description states.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

While the film is not directly inspired by Travis’ romance with Swift, the movie’s title seemingly featured a nod to Swift’s hit song “Love Story” — and it’s pretty clear that Hallmark wouldnt have an interest in the Chiefs without their romance. The couple began dating not long after Travis attended a July 2023 Eras Tour show in Kansas City. Swift proceeded to attend several of Travis’ NFL games, including the 2024 Super Bowl. He has since repaid the gesture by traveling abroad for many of her international Eras Tour concerts.

King recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes look as production is underway in Missouri. “The best of Kansas City⚾️🏈 Thank you @hallmarkchannel ❤️ Can’t wait for what’s to come!” the actress captioned a July 4 Instagram carousel featuring a video of an empty Arrowhead Stadium that was cleared out for filming.