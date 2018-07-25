The drinks are pouring and the drama is stirring up on The Real Housewives of New York City’s trip to Colombia. In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, July 25, episode, the entire cast heads to dinner while on vacation, but none of them can get along.

When the group begins to drink, Luann de Lesseps turns to Dorinda Medley and asks, “How are the margaritas?” Dorinda answers, “Good,” before asking why she would ask that.

“She’s startin,’” Luann responds, setting Dorinda off. “I’m not starting, don’t say that. You should start,” she says.

“Dorinda, you start turning,” Luann says. “Look at you. You’re getting aggressive right now.”

Dorinda then demands an apology from Luann, who refuses. “You’re gonna start being some uppity thing? An ex countess, got married and doesn’t have countess-ship anymore,” Dorinda says to her, before handing Luann her drink. “You drink some more and get arrested, honey.”

At the other end of the table, Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill are debating, while the entire table looks on. “I can’t do this as a group event though,” Bethenny says after she sees Tinsley Mortimer looking at her.

“You’re at a table,” Tinsley responds. “I looked at Carole for a second, and then I get in trouble.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

