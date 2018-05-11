Real Housewives of New York City star Dorinda Medley slammed castmate Luann de Lesseps for trying to give her advice about drinking after the former countess’ Christmas Eve arrest for disorderly intoxication.

“Dear @CountessLuann are we to take advise from a pal who got so wasted she punched her then husband in the middle of a restaurant, followed by assaulting a law enforcement officer? Then Jail?” Medley, 53, tweeted on Friday, May 11. “You almost gotta love the complete lack of self awareness –.”

Dear @CountessLuann are we to take advise from a pal who got so wasted she punched her then husband in the middle of a restaurant, followed by assaulting a law enforcement officer? Then Jail? You almost gotta love the complete lack of self awareness – — Dorinda Medley (@DorindaMedley) May 11, 2018

In her tweet, Medley referenced de Lesseps’ alleged physical altercation with her ex-husband Tom D’Agostino in July 2017 and her Palm Beach arrest in December. De Lesseps was charged with one felony, resisting an officer with violence, and two misdemeanor charges, disorderly intoxication and trespassing, and subsequently completed a stint in rehab for alcohol abuse.

While Medley didn’t specifically say which of Lesseps’ comments she was referring to, fans on social media suggested she was responding to the “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer’s Bravo TV blog about the Wednesday, May 9, episode of the hit reality series.

“Bethenny [Frankel] invited Dorinda to Puerto Rico because she believed that she would be an asset on this relief trip. Instead, in an effort to appear relevant, Dorinda insulted Bethenny’s partners after she drank too much,” de Lesseps, 53, wrote in the post, which was published on Thursday, May 10.

“You would think that by now Dorinda would realize that drinking makes her aggressive,” de Lesseps added. “It’s not a good look, and I hope she took to heart what Bethenny had to say about her drinking.”

Medley, meanwhile, admitted to “feeling the effects of happy hour festivities” in Miami and wrote she “should have listened to [her] inner intoxicated voice and went to bed” in her Bravo TV blog on Friday, but denied Frankel’s accusation that she is a “drunk.”

“Naturally, Bethenny calls me a drunk. Is she really compassionate or is this just another TV moment? We’ve all seen it before —her absolute glee while waiting for one of us to make a misstep, then she pulls out her P-Touch label maker: whore, drunk, nit-wit, loser.”

The Real Housewives of New York City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!