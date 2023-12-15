Ramona Singer is “happy in her life” following the fallout from her recent N-word scandal.

“She’s happy. [Her daughter] Avery [Singer]’s happy. Things that are important to her [are] working out, and I think she loves living in between New York and Palm Beach,” Dorinda Medley told Us Weekly exclusively when promoting The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy on Thursday, December 14. “She’s found her place and it’s what we all want.”

Dorinda, 59, said as she gets older, she’d love to take a cue from Ramona, 67, and “find [her] next pace” in life.

“The way she got this condo [in Palm Beach] and said, ‘OK, this is where I’m going to find my happy place.’ I think she found it,” Dorinda said of her former Real Housewives of New York City costar.

Offering an additional update, RHONY star Sonja Morgan chimed in on Thursday and told Us that she’s “so happy” for Ramona.

“She just didn’t want to mess with happy,” Sonja, 60, added. “She was just, everything was rolling right off.”

Ramona — who was a RHONY cast member from 2008 to 2021 — made headlines in October when Vanity Fair published an exposé on Bravo and The Real Housewives franchise. Within the article, she was accused of allegedly using the N-word during a conversation with a Black crew member while filming RHUGT: RHONY Legacy.

Ramona further appeared to use the word when texting a Page Six reporter about the claims, according to a screenshot of the messages. Ramona’s name was quickly removed from BravoCon’s talent lineup, and she didn’t appear at the three-day November convention in Las Vegas. (Ramona’s daughter, Avery, 28, was still present at the event along with the rest of the RHUGT: RHONY Legacy stars, Luann de Lesseps, Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan and Kristen Taekman.)

“She’s very upset by all of this. She’s been distraught,” a source told Us at the time. “She will lay low right now.”

When it came to her BravoCon appearance, “Bravo execs didn’t say she couldn’t come,” the same insider told Us. “She had a conversation with them about attending and she said she was not up for it and was too distraught.”

The insider claimed it was a “mutual decision” between Bravo and Ramona, explaining, “Ultimately, she made the choice that she didn’t want to go, and Bravo thought it was a good idea given everything going on.”

A second source, however, said that the network made the final BravoCon decision. “Ramona was told she is not coming to BravoCon,” the second insider shared. “It was not her choice to not attend.”

Ramona, for her part, has yet to publicly respond to the allegations.

New episodes of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy premiere Thursdays on Peacock.