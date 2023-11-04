Ramona Singer is not hanging out with her fellow Bravolebrities at BravoCon — and Kenya Moore is fine with that.

“I wasn’t surprised. I mean, from being upfront and personal with her and the things that she would say [and] her attitude, I could just tell when someone is judging you or treating you a certain way because of the color of your skin or your nationality,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 52, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Las Vegas event on Friday, November 3.

Kenya further noted that she was “happy, actually,” about Ramona’s absence. “Because I just didn’t feel like she was a good person,” she told Us about her Ultimate Girls Trip costar.

Ramona, 66, was the subject of a Vanity Fair exposé earlier this month, in which she was accused of using the N-word in front of a Black crew member while filming The Real Housewives of New York City season 13. She allegedly repeated the slur in a text message to a Page Six staffer who had asked about her response to the bombshell article. Ramona was eventually dropped from the BravoCon lineup.

“She’s very upset by all of this. She’s been distraught. She will lay low right now,” a source close to Ramona told Us before the three-day convention officially began.

The insider further revealed that Ramona and Bravo execs came to a “mutual agreement” about her not attending the event.

A second source close to the network, however, told Us that it was not Ramona’s “choice” to miss BravoCon.

“I think it was the right call,” Andy Cohen — who is an executive producer on the Housewives franchise — exclusively told Us on Friday, noting that he’s briefly exchanged texts with Ramona following the scandal.

Ramona’s daughter, Avery, did make an appearance at BravoCon’s first day in Las Vegas. Avery’s Bach Boss has a booth at the Bravo Bazaar, with an eyewitness telling Us that she was in “good spirits” on Friday.

Kenya is also feeling the positive vibes at BravoCon — and is thrilled to not be involved in any drama.

“I don’t think I’m in the middle of anything. Am I? I don’t think so. I mean, what [do] the streets say?” Kenya quipped to Us, noting she’s focused on 5-year-old daughter Brooklyn and the launch of her first “brick and mortar” spa.

That being said, Kenya does think RHOA is in need of a cast “shakeup” after season 15.

“I don’t think it needs to be a total reboot, but I definitely think it needs to be a shakeup, for sure,” she confessed. “I think some girls from the past would be great. I think we need to just get back to that magic that we’ve seen in the past where people aren’t faking [and] aren’t desperate to be there. You know what I mean? I think that’s the key. You need to find people that are not so desperate to make headlines versus just showing their real lives.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi