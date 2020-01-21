Doing it all! Kenya Moore juggles so much as a working mom to her 14-month-old daughter Brooklyn — and the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum shared her tips and tricks.

“I have a nanny, but still my business is flourishing and … growing so fast,” the reality star, 48, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, January 17, while promoting her guest-starring role on Netflix’s Family Reunion. “I don’t really have a lot of time for myself, so I don’t work out anymore. I work and then I try to focus on her.”

The Bravo personality is very intentional about how she allocates her time, spending “regular” nine-to-five hours on the job and then unplugging to be with her toddler. “We do swim classes together, we do a lot of mommy and me time,” the Michigan native explained to Us. “I always want to make sure that when I’m done with my work, we spend most of our time together with her mom focused on her and not other stuff.”

Because of that, the Game, Get Some author says she is the “worst” with social media and “rarely posts.” She also doesn’t do much self-care, like getting her nails done, “but that’s OK!”

Moore and her estranged husband, Marc Daly, welcomed their baby girl in November 2018. The little one took her first steps in December.

As for Brooklyn’s surprising first word, the 1993 Miss USA winner told Us exclusively in October that the little one said “neighborhood.” Moore admitted, “No one believes me. I heard it. I swear I heard it. … She doesn’t say neighborhood anymore. It was just a one-time thing when she said it.”

She and Daly, 49, have been “consistently” coparenting their daughter since their split, she went on to tell Us, explaining, “I’ve had a husband who is helping me raise our child together and I’m thankful that he was in our lives for a great period of time since Brooklyn was born.”

Moore and the restaurant owner broke up in September. “It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband, Marc Daly,” she wrote in a statement to Us at the time. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

Part 2 of Family Reunion debuted on Netflix Monday, January 20.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Ingrid Meilan