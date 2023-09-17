Forget “Breakfast,” Dove Cameron is serving up “Girl Dinner” with her forthcoming debut album, Alchemical.

She finally offered one major update on new music in September 2023 while on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards. When presenting the award for Best New Artist at the event, Cameron — who was bestowed the honor during the 2022 VMAs — revealed the title of her first-ever record.

“With the first volume of my two-part debut album, Alchemical, coming out this fall, I am so honored to be passing the torch to one of these amazing, rising stars,” she gushed.

The official announcement came months after Cameron teased that she was “inches away” from releasing new music.

“I have just narrowed it down from about 60 songs that I have written. I’m trying to get the number of songs on the album really high, but Columbia [Records] is being reasonable,” she told Variety in July 2023. “I’m being unreasonable. I’ve got all my favorites and most of them have been sent to the mixer and finished and the ones that aren’t. I just left the studio last night at midnight while I’m in L.A.”

Keep reading for everything to know about Alchemical so far:

When Will Dove Cameron’s ‘Alchemical’ be Released?

While no official release date has been revealed just yet, Cameron did say that fans can expect the first part of the record this fall.

As for why she decided to split the album, the singer explained that it was a “creative solution” to all the music she wanted to release.

“Basically, I was trying to get away with a lot more than I would normally put on an album,” Cameron told Entertainment Tonight in September 2023. “The label and I found a compromise that I hope is going to make my fans really happy.”

What Is the Tracklist for Dove Cameron’s ‘Alchemical’?

Cameron has yet to announce which songs will be included on her record.

However, she did team up with Marshmello for the song “Other Boys” in September 2023, and dropped two singles — “Boyfriend” and “Breakfast” — in 2022.

What Has Dove Cameron Said About Her Debut Album?

Before sharing any details about Alchemical, Cameron shared tons of hints about what’s to come.

“I’m actually working on my debut album pretty much every day now, which I’m very, very excited about,” she said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March 2023. “I think the whole kind of — the idea is that you’re supposed to write like a hundred, choose your favorite 60, get it down to the best 40. …. You just write every day. That’s kind of the job, is you just go into the studio and you just nose to the grindstone write every day.”