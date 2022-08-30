Dove Cameron‘s transformation from blonde to brunette was more than just a dramatic hair change. The singer said the makeover was a “reclamation.”

The “Breakfast” artist, 26, opened up about the switch while attending the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey on Sunday, August 28, telling E! News, “I genuinely felt like dyeing my hair was a total identify shift for me.”

The musician went on to share that she had “genuine, emotional pain attached to being blonde.” (Cameron first unveiled the color job in November of last year.)

Now, with her dark tresses, Cameron feels she can truly be herself. “When I dyed my hair, it was a reclamation of deciding who I was versus who I felt like I always had to be,” she continued. “I feel like I have more fun now and I feel more in touch with myself. It’s wild how something as small as a hair color can do that for us.”

Cameron stunned on the red carpet at Sunday’s awards show, wearing a floral gown from Paco Rabanne. The dress featured a distressed hem and a leather corset bodice.

It was a big night for the “If Only” songstress, who not only performed but also took home the award for Best New Artist.

The Washington native dedicated her win to the LGBTQ+ community. “I’m so floored, I’m so moved,” she began in her acceptance speech. “This is so wild to be up here with so many artists that I worship … This year has been so wild, and I have no explanation for it except that I have you guys to thank.”

She added: “I want to dedicate this to all the queer kids out there who don’t feel that they can take up space and inhabit the fullness of who they are.”

Cameron revealed in May 2021 that she identifies as queer.

“I’m not a label person, but I would say that I am queer and that’s probably my most accurate way to represent myself,” the former Disney star told Gay Times magazine. “With the process of coming out, it was about who I am as a whole rather than who I choose to date or sleep with. I’m choosing to love myself, to be who I am every day and not edit myself depending on the room that I’m in. I’m making no apologies for who I am. I’m not saying it slightly differently to make people more comfortable.”

Cameron explained that she “was never confused” about who she was, but she was worried people wouldn’t believe her. Her choice to publicly come out came from wanting to help anyone else who could be questioning their sexual identity.

Weeks later, the Descendants star opened up to Us Weekly about celebrating her first Pride Month.

“It’s been interesting because I was always really shy about it and [now] I’ve been getting so many [people saying], ‘Happy Pride for you!’ and I’m like, ‘Oh right,’” she explained to Us in June 2021. “I’m not an ally. I’m a member part of this, I’m not just an ally. So it’s been, honestly, I would say it feels very vulnerable. It feels very exposed and different, but I’m surfing this new wave and it’s been really special. People have been really, really kind.”