There’s something new about Dove Cameron! The singer unveiled retro bangs, and Us Weekly’s Stylish has all the details on the ‘do.

The “Boyfriend” artist, 27, unveiled the new look via Instagram on Wednesday, March 22, sharing a carousel of photos that garnered praise from her fans. “Honey, I’m home,” Cameron captioned the social media post, which showed her rocking the glossy fringe. Her hair transformation is reminiscent of the pinup coiffure Bettie Page made popular in the 1950s.

“Only Dove Cameron can make bangs look this hot,” one follower wrote in the comments section as a second gushed, “YOU FINALLY GOT BANGS.” Her famous pals joined in with Camila Mendes writing, “Wowww wow wow.” Lili Reinhart added: “Hi mommy.”

Cameron’s look was brought to life by celebrity hairstylist Jacob Rozenberg, who let Us in on the secret to achieving the style. “First, you need to pick a fake bang that matches your hair color and have your hairstylist cut it,” Rozenberg explained.

He continued: “Then, style it on a mannequin head and [top it off] with a beanie and let it set super flat. When applying the fake bang, you want to make sure you hairspray your own hair out of the way and dry it, so it doesn’t creep forward. You can use clips to attach or double-stick [hair] tape.”

For those who want to try something new but get cold feet, Rozenberg assured: “This is a great way to see if you like bangs before you actually commit.”

The switch-up comes after Cameron wore her dark brown tresses in a sleek ponytail with face-framing tendrils at the Schmigadoon season 2 press junket in New York on Tuesday, March 21. She rocked a similar updo at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles on March 12.

The “Breakfast” singer previously opened up about going brunette after years as a blonde, calling the makeover a “reclamation.”

“I genuinely felt like dyeing my hair was a total identify shift for me,” Cameron told E! News on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey in August 2022. The musician went on to share that she had “genuine, emotional pain attached to being blonde.” (Cameron first unveiled the midnight color job in November 2021.)

Now, with her dark locks, Cameron feels she can truly be herself. “When I dyed my hair, it was a reclamation of deciding who I was versus who I felt like I always had to be,” she continued. “I feel like I have more fun now and I feel more in touch with myself. It’s wild how something as small as a hair color can do that for us.”