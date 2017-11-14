Does Jenelle Evans need to be “contained”? That’s what Dr. Drew, the host of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, said on Monday, November 13, during part one of the special and fans are extremely angry.

Following Jenelle’s interview, her mother, Barbara Evans, came on stage. She explained that Jenelle would not come out with her as her daughter is still upset that she’s not able to have Jace. Last May, Barbara and Jenelle came to a custody agreement — while Barbara would keep primary custody of Jenelle’s oldest son Jenelle would now have a set visitation schedule.

During the special, the Teen Mom 2 star’s mother explained that out of all of Jenelle’s past boyfriends, her husband, David Eason, is “the most controlling.”

“To be fair to David, Jenelle needs containment, right? That’s been one of her problems. She couldn’t be contained,” Dr. Drew answered. Barbara responded, “They’re like two peas in a pod.”

Following the segment, fans immediately took to Twitter to slam the host for his comments.

“Dr. Drew is so bogus it’s sickening,” one viewer wrote. “You don’t refer to abuse & controlling behavior as a good way to contain a woman. You’re supposed to be a professional. Act like one.”

Another added, “Dr. Drew saying she needs someone ‘to contain her’ is just twisted. She’s not a zoo animal.”

Is “Dr” Drew seriously implying that Barb is the bad guy here?? And David is only trying to protect and *contain*Jenelle??? #TeenMom2 — Lilyfaire (@Lilyfaire) November 14, 2017

What the hell is with Dr. Drew saying @PBandJenelley_1 needing someone to contain her? #TeenMom2 1950s much? — Kristen Bellah (@kristenautumn92) November 14, 2017

During the reunion special, David convinced Jenelle to leave after Dr. Drew pointed out that she has “a history of being attracted to aggressive men.”

“He’s trying to make her upset and it’s pissing me off. I’m leaving,” David said backstage during the segment. When she walked back to get him, he told her she could stay or go with him, but he was leaving. Ultimately, she left with him.

“I cannot mentally do this anymore,” she told executive producer Larry Musnik. “And you can hear that from my therapist.”

Part two of the Teen Mom 2 reunion airs on MTV next Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!