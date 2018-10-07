Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov weren’t the only ones riling up the Las Vegas crowds on Saturday, October 6 — Drake was also hyping up fans at the Omnia nightclub in Caesars Palace.

The “God’s Plan” rapper, 31, performed the track, along with several other hits from his latest album, Scorpion, including “Nice for What” and “In My Feelings” at the venue. He was followed by DJ Zedd, who played his own hits, including “Stay,” “Happy Now” and “The Middle” at the club.

The DeGrassi: The Next Generation alum, who attended the UFC fight prior to his performance, began his show later than expected after a brawl broke out post-match between victor Nurmagomedov and McGregor’s jiujitsu coach, Dillon Danis. Members of the crowd also became involved, resulting in three arrests.

Prior to the chaos, Drake posted a behind-the-scenes photo of himself from the event on Instagram. “I’m backstage and READYYYYYYY,” he captioned the shot.

Other celebrity attendees at the match included Chris Pratt, Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, Megan Fox and Mel Gibson.

“Thanks for everyone’s concern. I’m all good!” Pratt tweeted after the scuffle, adding, “Had such a great night! It’s just like us to focus on the craziest moment of any media event. But for real- post fight scuffle aside- let’s not forget the Ferguson Pettit fight.”

To make up for his late arrival, Drake ordered video of the fight for club attendees to enjoy as they waited for him.

Later in the evening, he hosted a private party in the Nobu Villa at Caesars Palace for his inner circle, including father Dennis Graham, rapper Lil Mama and fashion director Evangelo Bousis.

