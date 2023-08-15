Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

OMG

Drake Berates ‘Dumb’ Male Fan Who Fought Woman for Rapper’s Towel After Concert

By
Drake Sounds Off at Dumb Male Fan Who Fought Woman for His Towel After Concert
Drake arrives at the LA Premiere Of HBO’s “Euphoria” at The Cinerama Dome on June 4, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Drake had a fans’ back after a fight broke out over one of his used towels.

Following his Saturday, August 12, performance at the Kia Forum arena in Los Angeles, Drake wiped his face with a rag and tossed it into the audience as he walked off stage. Though it was caught by a female concertgoer, a male fan proceeded to wrestle the woman for possession of the towel, drawing Drake’s attention.

“Are you dumb?” Drake asks the male attendee in multiple fan videos of the incident uploaded via TikTok, after which he tells the female fan, “I’mma send someone up there.”

Several fans weighed in on the incident in the comments, with one user writing, “Imagine having to live with Drake saying ‘Are you dumb’ to you.” Another joked, “A man fighting a woman over drake’s sweaty towel is crazyyyy [sic].”

Drake’s Ups and Downs with the Kardashians

Drake's History With the Kardashians: Kylie, Kris, Kanye and More

Read article

The fight occurred after Drake’s first of four It’s All a Blur Tour shows at the Kia Forum. He will wrap up his L.A. concerts on Wednesday, August 16, before making stops across the country and Canada through October.

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were among the thousands of fans in attendance at Drake’s Sunday, August 13, show. Fans saw Kardashian, 42, taking pictures while Jenner, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, were spotted making out in their VIP seats as Drake performed his hit song “God’s Plan.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Earlier this week, Drake made headlines after his viral podcast interview with Bobbi Althoff was mysteriously deleted from the host’s YouTube page and socials. Fans also noticed that the pair had allegedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Prior to the episode’s deletion, Althoff, 26, posted a video of herself attending one of Drake’s L.A. shows via Instagram. “Really in my element here @ this guys concert,” she captioned a Sunday, August 13, video of herself looking deadpan — as she portrays herself on the podcast — while her friends dance around her.

Drake Sounds Off at Dumb Male Fan Who Fought Woman for His Towel After Concert 2
Drake performs during day two of Lollapalooza Chile 2023 on March 18, 2023 in Santiago, Chile. Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images

In the since-deleted July 20 episode of the “Really Good” podcast, Drake opened up about why he hasn’t tied the knot with any of his previous partners. “It seems like a thing of ancient times,” he explained, adding he believes he will “eventually” wed someone who isn’t famous. “You asked me why I haven’t gotten married. The truth? I don’t think I can offer somebody what they’d be looking for right now.”

Drake Peppa Pig Everyone Kanye West Had Beef With Over The Years

Kanye West's Biggest Feuds Over the Years: Drake, Peppa Pig and More

Read article

Drake — who has been romantically linked to stars such as Rihanna, Serena Williams and Jennifer Lopez over the years — went on to state his life doesn’t have the “consistency” needed to maintain a marriage. “I think my work is my priority, so I wouldn’t want to not be able to contribute as a partner,” he stated. “I just don’t want to disappoint someone, and I’m not, like, Amish.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

Related Stories