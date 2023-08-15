Drake had a fans’ back after a fight broke out over one of his used towels.

Following his Saturday, August 12, performance at the Kia Forum arena in Los Angeles, Drake wiped his face with a rag and tossed it into the audience as he walked off stage. Though it was caught by a female concertgoer, a male fan proceeded to wrestle the woman for possession of the towel, drawing Drake’s attention.

“Are you dumb?” Drake asks the male attendee in multiple fan videos of the incident uploaded via TikTok, after which he tells the female fan, “I’mma send someone up there.”

Several fans weighed in on the incident in the comments, with one user writing, “Imagine having to live with Drake saying ‘Are you dumb’ to you.” Another joked, “A man fighting a woman over drake’s sweaty towel is crazyyyy [sic].”

The fight occurred after Drake’s first of four It’s All a Blur Tour shows at the Kia Forum. He will wrap up his L.A. concerts on Wednesday, August 16, before making stops across the country and Canada through October.

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were among the thousands of fans in attendance at Drake’s Sunday, August 13, show. Fans saw Kardashian, 42, taking pictures while Jenner, 27, and Bad Bunny, 29, were spotted making out in their VIP seats as Drake performed his hit song “God’s Plan.”

Earlier this week, Drake made headlines after his viral podcast interview with Bobbi Althoff was mysteriously deleted from the host’s YouTube page and socials. Fans also noticed that the pair had allegedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Prior to the episode’s deletion, Althoff, 26, posted a video of herself attending one of Drake’s L.A. shows via Instagram. “Really in my element here @ this guys concert,” she captioned a Sunday, August 13, video of herself looking deadpan — as she portrays herself on the podcast — while her friends dance around her.

In the since-deleted July 20 episode of the “Really Good” podcast, Drake opened up about why he hasn’t tied the knot with any of his previous partners. “It seems like a thing of ancient times,” he explained, adding he believes he will “eventually” wed someone who isn’t famous. “You asked me why I haven’t gotten married. The truth? I don’t think I can offer somebody what they’d be looking for right now.”

Drake — who has been romantically linked to stars such as Rihanna, Serena Williams and Jennifer Lopez over the years — went on to state his life doesn’t have the “consistency” needed to maintain a marriage. “I think my work is my priority, so I wouldn’t want to not be able to contribute as a partner,” he stated. “I just don’t want to disappoint someone, and I’m not, like, Amish.”