Listening to Lizzo! The singer revealed that Drake heard her risqué lyric about him in her new song, “Rumors.”

In the August 13 release, which features Cardi B, Lizzo, 33, sings, “No, I ain’t f–k Drake yet.”

When the flutist visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, August 24, guest host Niall Horan brought up the spicy shoutout. “There’s a lyric in the song — ‘No, I ain’t f–k Drake yet.’ Do explain,” the Irish singer, 27, said.

“OK, so the original line was, ‘No, I ain’t f–k Niall yet.’ But the label said it was a little bit provocative,” Lizzo joked. “So, you know, I changed it to Drake, a safer bet.”

The former One Direction member asked if Drake , 34, heard the lyric. “I think he’s heard the No. 4 song in the country,” she quipped before revealing that the “Hotline Bling” rapper has reached out.

“Actually, I have heard from Drake. But that’s all I’m gonna say on that,” she teased.

Since Lizzo didn’t establish what exactly happened with Drake, her and Horan went on to see whether they are compatible as lovers in their final segment on the talk show. Lizzo revealed she wouldn’t make the Irish singer sign a prenup while Horan said the Grammy winner can fart in front of him whenever she wants.

The “Juice” singer’s hilarious interview with Horan was a stark contrast to her honest Instagram Live earlier this month. On August 15, Lizzo opened up to fans about the racist and fatphobic remarks that were hanging over her success.

“On the days when I should feel the happiest, it just … I feel so down,” the “Truth Hurts” rapper said with tears in her eyes. “Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back. It’s like it doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world, you’re still gonna have people who have something mean to say about you.”

Lizzo explained that while she ignores the hate most days, it is hard to put in that kind of effort when she’s working so diligently to create music that makes her proud. “I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience gets lower and I’m more sensitive,” she said.

The Hustlers actress doesn’t mind musical critiques. It’s the personal nature of the attacks that hurts the most.

“If you don’t like my music, cool. If you don’t like ‘Rumors’ the song, cool. But a lot of people don’t like me because of the way that I look,” Lizzo said. “I make music that I like, that’s important to me. And I make music that I hope helps people, period. I’m not making music for white people, I’m not making music for anybody. I’m a Black woman making music. I make Black music, period. I’m not serving anyone but myself. Everyone is invited to a Lizzo show, to a Lizzo song, to this good energy.”