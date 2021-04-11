‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Keo Motsepe Reveals His Worst Dance Partner

Pro dancer Keo Motsepe spilled all about his past celebrity partners during a game of Us Weekly’s Dancing With the Stars: Secrets, including which one of his leading ladies struggled the most in the ballroom.

“I’ll say Chaka Khan,” the 31-year-old South African dancer told Us when asked who his “worst” partner was. “I’m going to get a call from her! I remember asking her, ‘Why do we have to rehearse like at 11:00 p.m.? Like every night!’ And she goes, ‘That’s when I started working.’ That’s when she starts recording her music and I was like, ‘Oh, so you sleep during the day? So, your morning is, like, South African time, pretty much?’ And she goes, ‘Yes, honey!’ … So, I had to adjust my schedule, you know? ‘Cause I was like, ’Wow.’ … It was just a challenging season.”

Motsepe competed with Khan, 68, on season 21 of the ABC series. The duo were eliminated first in the competition.

While the singer may have had an unconventional schedule, Motsepe named Charlotte McKinney as his partner who hated practice the most.

“Charlotte McKinney did hate practice. Charlotte, I love you, but she didn’t love [practice]. I feel like so many celebrities come on the show, you know, they think, ‘Oh, great, just learn the dance and [perform] on Monday’s show.’ No, there’s so much that goes into the show. It’s a huge preparation, huge preparation. So, I think she came in and was like, ’It’s gonna be easy.’ And I was like, ‘No, it’s not. It’s not, you’re going to be facing me every single day and I’m going to annoying you, obviously.’”

Motsepe worked with the model, 27, during season 20 of DWTS. The pair made it past the first round but were voted off during the second week of the competition in March 2015.

The dancer’s other celebrity partners include Jodie Sweetin, Barbara Corcoran and Evanna Lynch. Most recently, he worked with Anne Heche during the 2020 season, finishing in 13th place.

