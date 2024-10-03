Dancing With the Stars pro Rylee Arnold suffered an injury ahead of her next performance with partner Stephen Nedoroscik.

“Hi friends, so I just got done with PT and I have a sprained ankle,” Arnold, 19, told fans in a recent Snapchat video, which has since been shared on TikTok. “But it is going to be fine. I’m going to do everything that I can these next couple of weeks to just be really careful and to be sure that it doesn’t happen again or get worse.”

The professional dancer explained that she and Nedoroscik, 25, were practicing their dance for next week when the injury occurred.

“Basically, we were just running the dance and I hopped on my foot, and rolled that on the outside edge,” she shared, asking if fans wanted her to share a photo of the injury.

DWTS is heading into a two-night event starting on Monday, October 7. Arnold and Nedoroscik are set to perform a quickstep to “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder for the “Soul Train” themed evening.

“Crazy but everything’s going to be just fine,” Arnold concluded her video. “As long as I take time to heal it and be really careful, I should be A-OK.”

The duo’s song for the Tuesday, October 8, episode has yet to be revealed.

The DWTS cast was revealed last month and since then, Arnold and Nedoroscik have formed a pretty strong partnership.

“I walked in [the rehearsal studio] and he was just, like, a light [and] is just so kind,” Arnold gushed to Us Weekly exclusively after their pairing was revealed. “He has such a good soul and immediately came into it. He was competitive, he wanted to work hard, he wanted to dance and get good at what we were doing and so, I’m so grateful he’s my partner.”

For their first dance, the pair did a jive to “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen and received a 21 out of 30. The following week, on Oscars Night, they went with a Paso Doble to “Superman — Main Theme” by The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra and received a 22 out of 30.

Nedoroscik told Us following their September 24 performance that he and Arnold make it a priority to meditate together before taking the stage — something that has become a major practice in his life.

“We think it’s important to be able to do those things,” he explained. “Especially just to stay grounded, and as a team we kind of want to be linked up like that too.”

Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC and Disney+ Tuesday, October 8, at 8 p.m. ET.