Emily Blunt was in the midst of taking care of her furry friend when she found out she was nominated for an Oscar.

“I did have a brief cry in the middle of Brooklyn, [a] brief weep directly after picking up my dog’s poop.” Blunt, 40, said in an interview with Josh Horowitz at 92NY on Tuesday, February 6, per The Hollywood Reporter. “I did pick up her poop and then I heard that I got nominated so it was perfect.”

Blunt noted that she and husband John Krasinski were together when she discovered that she was nominated for her role in Oppenheimer. After sharing the news with Krasinski, 44, he assisted her with their dog’s waste and celebrated with her.

“I think he went and put it in the trash and then we both cried,” she recalled.

The actress, who is celebrating her first Oscar nomination, confessed that waiting to hear from the Academy was tortuous — but the end result was worth it.

“It’s all quite scary, the anticipation of it, and I think you just try not to listen to buzz because buzz can be built on sand sometimes,” she explained. “And so when it did happen, and when it happened in such a far-reaching way for all of us in the movie and every crew member, it was magical.”

Oppenheimer, the biopic of the inventor of the atomic bomb, leads with 13 nominations at the 2024 Oscars. In addition to Blunt being recognized for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Kitty Oppenheimer, her costars Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. are in contention for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor, respectively. The film is also up for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, Best Costume Design and Best Sound.

When the Oscar nominations dropped last month, Blunt expressed her gratitude to the Academy and congratulated her costars and colleagues who also received a nod.

“I’m completely overcome and overjoyed! Weak-legged and immensely grateful for this moment,” Blunt told Entertainment Weekly at the time. “It goes without saying that this staggering film has changed my life. Colossal congratulations to my OppenHomies who ALL blew the doors off the place in their fields … we are a family in this so to raise a glass alongside my friends is a euphoric feeling indeed.”