Emily Osment is celebrating after Miley Cyrus brought a legendary Hannah Montana prophecy to life with her Record of the Year Grammy win.

“I watched the recap of the Grammys but I wasn’t able to watch it live, so I wasn’t really sure what was going on or why so many people were sending me [a scene from Hannah Montana],” Osment, 31, told Entertainment Tonight in a Thursday, February 8, interview. “That’s amazing. So I’m involved [in her win], right?”

Cyrus, 31, took home two awards at the awards show on Sunday, February 4: Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year, both for her hit single “Flowers.” The latter win caused an immediate frenzy online as fans of Hannah Montana remembered Cyrus’ character, Miley Stewart, predicting that she would eventually win the accolade in her career as a pop star.

The scene, which appears in season 4, episode 8, of the Disney series, shows Cyrus’ character working through a bout of writer’s block while on deadline for her album. When her best friend Lilly, played by Osment, comes in to check on her progress, she realizes Miley has spent hours drafting a hypothetical Grammys acceptance speech instead of the bonus track her producer asked for.

“Dear Grammy voters, I can’t believe it. I had nothing prepared,” Lilly reads before rolling her eyes. While dramatically crying, Miley replies, “Oh, yeah, and I can cry like that. Watch. ‘Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, I can’t believe I’m even in the same category as you.'”

“So many people sent me that [clip],” Osment told ET, adding that she was “so proud” of her former costar for the major milestone.

Hannah Montana aired on Disney for four seasons from March 2006 to January 2011. The show followed Miley, a teenage girl living a double life as famous pop singer Hannah Montana and learning to balance her alter ego with being a typical teenage girl. The series spawned a worldwide tour, concert film, multiple soundtracks and 2009’s Hannah Montana: The Movie.

When asked whether she would consider reprising her role as Lilly in a Hannah Montana revival, Osment told ET that she isn’t sure if her “knees could take it.”

“I don’t know. I think I’m too old for another sitcom,” she quipped, noting that despite her hesitations, she and Cyrus, along with their costar Mitchell Musso, are still close all these years later. “I love those guys,” she said. “We all still stay in contact. … I don’t know [about a reboot]. Who knows. We’re all busy, OK?”

Osment may be too booked to add a Hannah Montana reboot to her plate. Her CBS series Young Sheldon is coming to an end later this year after seven seasons, and a spinoff starring her and Montana Jordan’s characters, Mandy McAllister and Georgie Cooper, is currently in the works.

The network is in talks to team back up with Young Sheldon executive producers for a multicamera spinoff, a source told Us Weekly last month. The series would center on Georgie and Mandy’s next chapter and is set to receive a direct-to-series order, pending deals closing.

“I feel grateful that I got to come in at a time powerful for women,” Osment told ET of joining Young Sheldon in season 5 and saying goodbye to the flagship show. “Mandie is a staunch feminist and she sticks up for herself. It’s such a powerful character for me, and that’s what I’m taking away from it. That I got to represent something like that.”

As for Cyrus and her real-life music career, her Grammys acceptance speech looked slightly different than the one her character once prepared.

“Thank you all so much. This award is amazing,” she told the crowd on Sunday. “But I really hope that it doesn’t change anything, because my life was beautiful yesterday. Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy but everyone in this world is spectacular. Thank you all so much. I don’t think I forgot anyone … but I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!”