Emily Ratajkowski recently attended Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour, but she hasn’t always been a fan of the megastar.

The supermodel, 32, said that she grew up listening to “so much music” with her parents, but her family didn’t always expose her to things that were super popular. “I kind of grew up [with] a little snobbery around my generation,” Ratajkowski explained during a recent episode of her “High Low” podcast. “I wasn’t somebody who listened to pop music a ton.”

Ratajkowski revealed that a former flame helped her understand that music isn’t necessarily bad just because it’s beloved by tons of people. “They were talking about [how] just because something’s popular doesn’t mean that it isn’t excellent,” she explained to guest Troye Sivan. “Actually, a lot of times the things that are popular are actually just incredibly good. … I came around. It changed it for me completely.”

One artist that Ratajkowski learned to love is Swift, 33. “I was not a Swiftie and now I’m like, ‘You know what that means? That means I was a misogynist that I didn’t f–k with Taylor Swift,'” she said. “Because I went to her concert and I was like, ‘This person is an incredible songwriter, an incredible performer, and anybody who says anything else? Like, they have issues. And actually maybe not a very sophisticated palette.’ … If you don’t like Taylor Swift, then, like, you don’t understand things.”

Ratajkowski saw Swift perform in May when the Eras Tour touched down at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “Swiftie Era!” Ratajkowski captioned a TikTok video that showed her dancing and singing along to “Blank Space” during the show.

Earlier this year, Ratajkowski called out Ellen DeGeneres over a resurfaced 2012 interview that poked fun at Swift’s love life. In the clip, DeGeneres, 65, showed Swift photos of several men — including Joe Jonas, Justin Timberlake and Taylor Lautner — and asked her to ring a bell for every person she’d dated.

“She’s another example of a woman who has been faced with such blatant misogyny and sexism, and yet we don’t want to admit that, because she’s powerful and successful, and also she’s white,” Ratajkowski told Elle of Swift in March. “There’s a bunch of reasons, which I think are fair and important to also bring up in the conversation, but that clip in particular was just so striking to me because she was communicating very clearly about why she didn’t feel comfortable with what was happening. And it was making everyone laugh. It actually upset me.”