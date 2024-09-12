The real Slim Shady is no longer standing, but Eminem proved at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards that he’s still going strong.

The rapper, 51, kicked off the Wednesday, September 11, awards show with the first TV performance from his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). The record, which dropped in July, refers to Eminem’s early 2000s persona, Slim Shady, who is supposed to be his alter ego.

Eminem gave a throwback to his Slim Shady persona with an ice-white wig — which he wore as did a massive group of doppelgängers walking behind him — as he belted out “Houdini.” From the crowd, LL Cool J and Taylor Swift danced along to the hit.

After finishing his first song, Eminem taped into his emotional side with a rendition of “Temporary,” which honors his daughter, Hailie. Eminem enlisted Jelly Roll, who virtually performed his song “Save Me” as the lead in into the track. Eminem concluded his set by watching home videos of Hailie up on the screen from his sofa chair.

Eminem (whose real name is Marshall Mathers) had the crowd on their feet at New York’s UBS Arena where Megan Thee Stallion welcomed the audience as this year’s host.(Eminem name drops Megan, 29, in his 2024 track “Houdini.”)

Eminem wasn’t just the opening act, he is also a VMAs nominee with eight nods. The musician is nominated for Video of the Year, Best Hip-Hop, Best Direction, Best Editing, Best Visual Effects and Song of the Summer for “Houdini.”

He is also up for Artist of the Year against Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA and Swift. Additionally, Eminem is nominated for VMAs Most Iconic Performance for his mash-up of “The Real Slim Shady” and “The Way I Am,” which he performed at the 2000 VMAs.

Eminem doesn’t have the most nominations — that accolade goes to Swift, 34, with 10 nods this year — but he is tied for the most Moon Persons wins alongside Peter Gabriel with 13 trophies. The “Without Me” rapper is also the winningest rap artist in the award show’s 40 years. (He has been nominated for 67 awards so far.)

While Eminem has a long history with the VMAs, he hasn’t opened the show since 2010 when he belted out “Not Afraid.” He then brought duet partner Rhianna on stage to sing “Love the Way You Lie.”

Two years later, Eminem surprised fans during Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s performance of “Forgot About Dre” and “Still D.R.E.”

Eminem last graced the VMAs stage in 2022 alongside Snoop Dogg. The pair performed “From the D 2 The LBC.”

Earlier this summer, Eminem released his 12th album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce). It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart during its July premiere. His single “Houdini” reached the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.