Slim Shady’s fans are in for a special treat! iHeartMedia announced on Thursday, March 8, that they are adding Eminem to the list of performers for the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, as well as Kehlani, N.E.R.D, and G-Eazy.

The “Walk On Water” rapper retweeted a message from the official iHeartRadio account welcoming him and the other artists to the stage. “Oh snap! Let’s welcome @Eminem, @NERDarmy, @G_Eazy and Kehlani to the #iHeartAwards stage! ❤” the account tweeted.

DJ Khaled and Hailey Baldwin will be hosting this year’s festivities on Sunday, March 11, live from The Forum in L.A. The first wave of performances was already announced and it includes big names, such as Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Bon Jovi, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello and Charlie Puth. Celebrities including Sean “Diddy” Combs, Shaun White, Bebe Rexha, Halsey, Isla Fisher, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Laverne Cox, Paris Hilton, Rita Ora and more will also be in attendance to present the awards.

The award show will honor the biggest artists and songs on the radio of the past year. The nominees were announced on January 10, and Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber, DJ Khaled and The Chainsmokers received multiple nominations. Fonsi and Daddy Yankee received a total of seven nominations for their song “Despacito,” while Rihanna, Mars, DJ Khaled, Shawn Mendes, Khalid, Swift, Sheeran, The Chainsmokers and Cabello received five nominations each.

Swift took to Instagram on Monday, March 5, to announce that she will be debuting the music video for her song “Delicate” during the award show. The “End Game” singer, 28, shared a clip of herself opening up a folded piece of paper with the song playing in the background.

“Delicate music video world premiere Sunday, March 11,” the handwritten note read. “iHeart Radio Music Awards <3.”

The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air LIVE on Sunday, March 11, on TBS, TNT and truTV at 8 p.m. ET.

