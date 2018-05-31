At least one Conner is willing to continue Roseanne without the show’s leading lady. Emma Kenney is eager to participate in a spinoff, based on her reaction to an offer from a fellow star.

The 18-year-old actress shared a screenshot of Lena Dunham’s spinoff idea on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 30. “I’m in,” Kenney wrote, alongside several hand-raising emojis.

Mindy Kaling was one of the first to broach the topic. “Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman let me write things for you,” the Ocean’s 8 star, 38, tweeted on Tuesday, May 29, following Roseanne’s abrupt cancellation.

Dunham, 32, shared her two cents on Wednesday, retweeting Kaling and adding: “I will do the spin off of your show starring Darlene’s cool kids.”

Kenney played Darlene’s daughter, Harris, on the ABC reboot. Ames McNamara costarred as the Shameless star’s younger brother, Mark. Sara Gilbert reprised her role as Darlene, while Johnny Galecki returned as her ex-husband and baby daddy, David Healy.

Roseanne was canceled on Tuesday after star and executive producer Roseanne Barr tweeted that former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jarrett looked like the “Muslim brotherhood” and Planet of the Apes “had a baby.” There have been rumors that ABC is considering placing the now-defunct series’ remaining stars in a spinoff.

Kenney took a hard stance on Barr’s remarks. “I am hurt, embarrassed and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable,” she tweeted on Tuesday. “As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I found out that the show got cancelled. I feel so empowered by @iamwandasykes, Channing Dungey and those at ABC standing up against abuse of power and lack of values. Bullies do not win. Ever.”

The young star sought treatment and took a break from social media in April after admitting she was doing “illegal” things. “It was just a slippery slope that I did not want to go down. And I knew that it needed to stop,” she said at the time. “I want to be the healthiest, best Emma that I can be, and I know that by going to treatment that’s what’s going to happen, and I’m going to continue on that positive road.”

