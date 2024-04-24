Your account
Emma Stone Denies Calling Jimmy Kimmel a ‘Prick’ at the Oscars: ‘I Wasn’t Upset With Him at All’

Emma Stone was not annoyed in the slightest by Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel’s show joke about her movie Poor Things.

“Did he upset me?” Stone, 35, told The Hollywood Reporter in a profile published on Wednesday, April 24, about her reaction to the ceremony gag. “No! I didn’t call him a prick. … What did I say? I didn’t call him a prick. I wasn’t upset with him at all. I’ll have to look that up.”

During the Academy Awards broadcast in March, Kimmel, 56, introduced footage of the Best Picture-nominated Poor Things. After showing a handful of scenes, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host quipped, “Those were all the parts of Poor Things we’re allowed to show on TV.”

Poor Things, a sexually explicit dramedy, starred Stone and Mark Ruffalo. After Kimmel’s awards show joke, the camera cut to Stone. Social media users claimed that the actress looked annoyed by the joke and speculated that she mouthed the word “prick” to her husband, Dave McCary. (Stone took home the Best Actress trophy for her role as Bella Baxter in Poor Things.)

Not only does Stone deny being offended by Kimmel’s remarks, but her The Curse costar Nathan Fielder doesn’t think she’d even be capable of being mean-spirited or petty.

“I will just say this about Emily. It is incredible: Emily’s always down for a joke,” Fielder, 40, told THR, using Stone’s legal first name. “[She is] near-unoffendable and this is something that you would think someone who’s making work at her level … would be like, ‘Do I want to put myself in this situation? Do I want to do this?’”

Fielder added, “If she hears something funny, she’s like, ‘Yes,’ right away. She doesn’t consult. She doesn’t analyze. She knows what makes sense to her. I get in my head about things; I’m overanalyzing things and she will confidently say, ‘Yeah, that sounds funny. Let’s do that.’”

Stone and Fielder play a couple in Showtime’s The Curse, which concluded in January. Fielder co-created and co-wrote the 10-episode series with Benny Safdie. After reading an early script, Stone was keen to sign onto the program.

“Gut instinct is the only way I’ve really ever decided anything with work,” she told THR. “At the beginning, you’re trying to just work as an actor, and so you take jobs and things. Now I’m just drawn to something. It’s an impossible thing to describe. I just want to do it. And then once I want to do something, I can’t think about anything else. So there’s no real rhyme or reason to it.”

