Can the Lyon family survive? Season 4 of Empire returns on Wednesday, March 28, and the drama has hit its peak. In Us Weekly’s exclusive video, the cast of the Fox drama breaks down the first half of the season — and previews the craziness that’s to come.

“In season 4, we see that Lucious is going through rehab and really tying to heal and regain some of his memory,” Jussie Smollett, who plays Jamal Lyon, explains in the video. “Claudia (played by Demi Moore) … she’s just shady. When Claudia took Lucious to the lion and he grabbed her and he kissed her, I didn’t understand why!”

He later added that everyone should have seen this coming when it comes to Moore’s character. “I just wanna say that I warned people many many interviews ago about Nurse Claudia. I said she was crazy! I said it,” Smollett pointed out.

However, it wasn’t just Claudia causing trouble. “The Dubois are infiltrating the very fabric of the empire,” the actor points out. But one didn’t last — Jamal killed Angelo Debois (Taye Diggs), becoming the first in the family to commit a murder — somehow.

There was one thing still up in the air at the end. “You see Cookie bossed up, ready to get her man. A lot of stuff goes down in that cabin,” Smollett continues. “There’s one bit of information that they still need to find out as a family and that is the truth of who tried to kill Lucious.”

Empire returns on Fox Wednesday, March 28, at 8 p.m. ET.

