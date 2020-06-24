The tension between Aaron Phypers and the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be at an all-time high when the Bravo show returns from hiatus next month.

Erika Jayne and Denise Richards’ husband exchange words in the new promo released on Wednesday, June 24.

“Do you really want to go there?” Aaron, 47, asks the “Painkillr” songstress. “I can go anywhere.”

#RHOBH returns in 2 WEEKS on @BravoTV! And it will be worth the wait 💎 pic.twitter.com/3RSNaiJ0Aq — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) June 24, 2020

Erika 48, quipped back, “I’m fine going [there]. Come see about me, I don’t give a f—k.”

In her confessional, the Chicago star adds, “We don’t need your opinion, Aaron.”

The Malibu healing center owner first argued with his wife’s costars during the June 3 episode of the reality series after Denise opted not to bring daughters Sami, 16, Lola, 15, and Eloise, 9, to a BBQ at Kyle Richards’ house.

During the episode, the Wild Things star admitted that she didn’t want her kids around the women after they spoke loudly about threesomes in front of her daughters at a previous dinner. Kyle, Erika and Teddi Mellencamp subsequently accused Denise of mom-shaming them.

“No, wait. I’m gonna step in here because it’s, like, ridiculous,” Aaron fired back. “I’m sorry. It’s ridiculous. … Everyone came over to our home, we shared bread with you. All we said, and it’s so simple, our kids, they’re teenagers. Just please know that they’re right there and they can hear you. Know your surroundings. That’s it. So what is the issue here?”

While Teddi tried to explain, Aaron continued to shut down the conversation.

“Really, big guy? Does this make you feel good? Do you feel powerful? Do you feel strong?” the accountability coach said in her confessional before calling Aaron an “a—hole.” She added: “Oh yeah, it’s so sexy when you put women down.”

Denise and Aaron later stormed out of Kyle’s party.

“I’m not mom-shaming. If anything, they’re doing it to me,” the Bold and the Beautiful star, 49, said in a confessional. “And now you’re even making it worse. Stop talking about my kids!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns to Bravo Wednesday, July, 8, at 9 p.m. ET.