Diamonds, drama and dogs! As Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans know, season 9 has been full of tears, betrayal and the Puppygate scandal. But Erika Jayne exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that viewers will have to stay tuned to find out which friendships will weather the storm.

“We’re still very early and you have a long road ahead of you,” the Pretty Mess author, 47, teased to Us earlier this month. “The show’s awesome.”

The blonde beauty previously told Us in February that the “drama ebbs and flows” this season as the ladies of 90210 feud over an incident regarding Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Vanderpump’s foundation, Vanderpump Dogs. Many of the women have sided with Kemsley, 42, while the British restaurant owner, 58, has isolated herself from the group.

Vanderpump left the show’s February premiere in Los Angeles before her costars arrived, and just weeks later, she retweeted a post calling for Bravo to fire Jayne, Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp and Lisa Rinna. The SUR owner also confessed in a blog post on Sunday, March 10, that she is struggling this season amid all the tension.

“For me, to put my hand to God and swear and swear on my children’s life and still have my friend disbelieve me is unacceptable,” she wrote while addressing a confrontation between her husband, Ken Todd, and Richards, 50, which ended with the businessman kicking the former child actress out of the house after she accused Vanderpump of lying. “I assure you, if any of my friends were as vociferous in their statement of innocence, holding up their children’s life … guess what? I would believe them. That is where the show started but is ultimately where our friendship finished.”

The Vanderpump Rules creator added that the issue began after Kemsley discarded a dog that she previously took interest in adopting: “I sent Dorit a text urging her to get in front of this issue. … I didn’t believe for one minute that Dorit would’ve knowingly left the puppy in a shelter, but she was guilty of a careless choice.”

