RHOBH’s Erika Denies Sutton’s Claims That She’s Lying About Tom's Legal Woes

Bringing the heat! The stars of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are stirring up even more drama in the second half of season 11 — including the unraveling of Erika Jayne’s legal woes with estranged husband Tom Girardi.

In the new midseason trailer, which was released on Wednesday, July 21, Erika finds herself in the hot seat as she tries to navigate which of her friends has her back amid Tom’s financial scandal.

“Want to know who your friends are? Get old and go broke,” Erika, 50, says in the teaser after the women celebrate the Chinese New Year with a big dinner.

While Garcelle Beauvais appears to be taking Erika at her word that she had no part in Tom’s legal drama — the estranged spouses made headlines in December 2020 when they were named in a case against law firm Girardi & Keese regarding money that was intended for the families of victims killed in a 2018 plane crash — she’s one of the few siding with the Bravo star.

“I’m not going to s–t on her when she’s at her bottom. That’s not who I am,” Garcelle, 54, tells Dorit Kemsley at one point in the clip.

Garcelle later tells the group at a dinner that “If what Tom did was true, then f–k Tom.” Erika is in agreement with Garcelle, adding, “If he stole the money, I’d like to know where it is?”

However, it becomes clear in the trailer that Sutton Stracke is not convinced that Erika is telling the ladies the whole truth.

“Have we been duped by the lies?” she asks some of the Housewives while they sit in their pajamas on a girls’ getaway.

Erika is not pleased with Sutton’s comments and threatens her during one of the squad’s fancy meals. “You ever call me a liar again, I’m coming for you,” she tells Sutton, 49, who later breaks down while shopping with Kyle Richards.

“I don’t care if they’re empty threats!” Sutton says while holding back tears.

During a separate beachside celebration, Erika appears to attack Dorit, 45, as well, for seemingly questioning her involvement in the scandal.

“Guess what bitch? I’m not threatening, I’m promising,” Erika says at one point as Dorit sits across from her on the sand.

The teaser ends with Erika breaking down at the dinner table, telling Dorit, “Look at me. Look at my f–king life!”

Earlier this season, fans watched as Erika, who filed for divorce in November 2020, denied that she knew anything about Tom, 82, allegedly stealing settlement funds.

“I kept asking. And I was continuously shut out. I [pleaded], I begged, I tried. I pushed as hard as I could until I couldn’t push anymore,” the Broadway star said during the July 14, episode of RHOBH, claiming she was innocent.

Erika and Tom’s legal battle is still ongoing, long after cameras stopped rolling on season 11 of the Bravo series.

Earlier this month, a judge ruled that Tom’s former clients Joe Ruigomez, Jaime Ruigomez and Kathy Ruigomez can pursue a collections lawsuit against his estranged wife, according to court documents obtained by Us. They will be able to collect the $11 million they are due from Tom, which was determined in litigation in 2020.

While Erika has not been charged with any crimes, a judge ordered her to turn over her financial records by July 21 amid Tom’s lawsuits and the investigation into the pair’s assets. Tom, for his part, has been placed under conservatorship after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.