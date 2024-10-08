Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is in his Reputation era — at least, according to ESPN.

“Big reputation. Undefeated,” ESPN wrote via X on Monday, October 7. “Chiefs improve to 5-0.”

Alongside the message, ESPN uploaded a black-and-white version of Taylor Swift’s Reputation album. Instead of the pop star, 34, gracing the cover, Kelce, 35, appeared on the front and rocked his No. 87 jersey. The words “Kansas City Chiefs” were printed throughout the album.

The post came on the heels of the Chiefs defeating the New Orleans Saints 26-13 on Monday. After missing the Chiefs’ last two games, Swift attended the showdown at Arrowhead Stadium and matched with her boyfriend’s pregame outfit. Swift donned a gray-and-red plaid skirt and corset top while Kelce sported a collared shirt that had a gray-and-red plaid print.

Ahead of kickoff, Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, weighed in on whether the Eras Tour performer has negatively impacted the Chiefs player’s game amid chatter about the slow start to his season.

“Now he’s enjoying his life very publicly,” Jason, 36, said. “Everything he does, and everything our family does, is very much out there. And that’s just the nature of the way it is right now. Listen, Trav — this is a guy that’s always found a way to show up in the peak physical shape.”

Jason continued, “I know optics are that he is all over the place — and that’s not just optics that’s reality. But he still keeps the main thing the main thing. Football has always been the main thing in Trav’s life.”

After the game, Swift celebrated the win alongside Chiefs’ Mecole Hardman Jr.’s fiancée, Chariah Gordon. The twosome spent time together in the Chiefs suite, while Swift seemingly drank wine from a plastic Chiefs-themed cup.

In the clip, Swift stepped back to reveal how she was positioned in front of her Eras Tour poster, which was displayed in the suite. The duo noted how next week is a “bye week” for the NFL team, meaning that Travis and the Chiefs will have time to recover before gearing up for another match-up. “Perfect is the word,” Swift said in the video.

While Swift enjoys her brief hiatus from the Eras Tour — which kicks off again in Miami on October 18 — she is soaking up as much time as possible with Travis.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month, “They’re spending as much time together as possible while balancing their careers and individual responsibilities — his game and her music empire, along with personal projects.”