Hunter Schafer is weighing in on ex-boyfriend Dominic Fike’s comments about their split, revealing that it was “a mutually agreed upon” decision to break up.

“It’s one of the cleaner breakups I’ve had. We both recognized that this is not working, and we can’t do this. We got to go our own separate ways,” Schafer, 25, shared during a Wednesday, August 7, interview on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “It was so, so hard because we really loved each other. He’s a really special person and I love his soul and everything.”

Schafer and Fike, 28, went public with their relationship in February 2022 after starring as Jules and Elliot, respectively, on HBO’s Euphoria. The former couple weren’t shy about sharing their relationship with fans, but by July 2023, Fike confirmed that he and Schafer had split.

“I’m just done being in relationships right now,” he admitted during an Apple Music interview at the time, detailing his codependent tendencies.

During Wednesday’s “Call Her Daddy” episode, Schafer clarified that there’s no bad blood between her and Fike but admitted “it was messy” for a minute. “It was a clean parting, and he has a lot to work on,” she added.

“I also have a lot to work on. I think that’s also why I’m in this era of, I gotta figure my s—t out,” Schafer continued. “We had a really good thing. But there were things in our own selves that had nothing to do with each other that kept coming up in the way of the relationship.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Schafer confirmed it’s been “a little bit” over a year since the pair broke up.

Further discussing her past romance, the actress admitted that public relationships might be off the table from here on out.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever do it again,” she said. “At some point when you’re doing it, it gets just too hard. You can try to hide it, but I’ve also come to this point just with fame in general, where, like, people are going to say what they’re going to say. I really don’t give a s—t.”

As for her dating life now, Schafer revealed that she’s single — and that her type is musicians.

“The thing that’s tough with musicians — or at least with successful musicians who are doing tours and stuff — and I guess it’s the same thing with actors. They have to go off for however many months [on] tour and then I’m working. It’s very hard,” she admitted. “I don’t know if that is, like, in my path again, because I’ve done it and I’ve tried it and really tried to make it work. It’s just very hard. At least at this point in my life, I don’t have the capacity to, like, figure out how that works. Maybe someday, though. We’ll see.”