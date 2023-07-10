Dominic Fike confirmed his split from Euphoria costar Hunter Schafer one year after the duo went public with their romance.

“I could make music around her, which was crazy. I was looking through songs the other day and found one that I made with her,” Fike, 27, told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published on Thursday, July 6. “I was like, ‘Man, that was so cool.’ But the fact of me saying that — of being uncomfortable being alone — that’s a bad thing. So I decided to just be alone for a while.”

Fike referred to himself as a “relationship person” but noted that “casual sex” is often easier. “But I hate that s—t. You shouldn’t f—k anyone that you wouldn’t want to be with,” he continued. “I went through a period when I didn’t feel that way, and I overdid it. Super-healthy sex life. But now I’m trying to be abstinent, which is really nice.”

During a conversation with Zane Lowe for Apple Music on Thursday, Fike said he was excited to return to film season 3 of Euphoria — even if it meant working with his ex. “I have a better dynamic with everybody. I mean, well, I don’t know. Almost everybody,” he shared, seemingly referring to Schafer, 24. “I think it’ll be fine. We’re all adults, kind of. I’m trying.”

The former couple previously sparked split rumors in May 2022 after Fike was spotted on outings with other women. Two months prior, Fike and Schafer made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair afterparty for the 2022 Oscars. The pair were joined at the event by their cast members including Zendaya, Barbie Ferreira, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow and Angus Cloud.

Fike, who previously dated Diana Silvers in 2021, moved on with Schafer after they started working together on season 2 of the hit HBO series. Schafer, for her part, was previously linked to Massima Desire.

Before confirming her relationship with Fike, Schafer and Zendaya, 26, both revealed that they were apprehensive about the new cast member. “There were a lot of conversations over the years about where the show was going to go and what it was going to evolve into, and I remember when [creator] Sam [Levinson] first kind of talked about the idea of this Elliot character, I wasn’t feeling it — as someone who ships ‘Rules’ to the bitter end,” the Disney alum told Variety in January 2022.

For Schafer, it wasn’t until she properly met Fike that she changed her mind. “I think I was in a similar boat to Z when I first heard about this Elliot boy,” she added. “But, you know, as we saw more of what it brought into the story and the script, it became a more interesting and exciting prospect, and once Dom came on board, he made it a lot of fun.”

Later that month, Fike and Schafer were spotted on several outings in Los Angeles. They also took to social media to share a photo of themselves kissing, which seemingly confirmed their romance.

At the time, the connection between Fike and Schafer’s characters also became a topic of discussion after Elliot and Jules’ hookup. Some fans weren’t thrilled about the messy love triangle that involved Rue, especially after Jules previously came out as gay.

While Rue and Jules addressed their breakup prior to the season 2 finale, which aired in February 2022, the polarizing love triangle might continue to be at the center of the characters’ stories when Euphoria returns for season 3.