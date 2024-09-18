Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Eva Mendes Explains Why Working With Longtime Love Ryan Gosling Was a Career High

By
Eva Mendes Explains Why Working With Ryan Gosling Was Career High
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images; Rick Kern/WireImage

Eva Mendes is in no hurry to get back to acting, and she gave a shout-out to longtime partner Ryan Gosling as one of the reasons she isn’t itching to get back in front of the camera.

The actress appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday, September 17, to promote her children’s book, Desi, Mami and the Never-Ending Worries. During her interview, coanchor George Stephanopoulos asked if Mendes, 50, was done with acting.

“I don’t know. If there’s interesting roles,” she said. “I left at a time where, 10 years ago, I kind of felt like I did it, you know? I just worked with Ryan Gosling. He’s, like, the best. It was such a high of my career to work with him and what we created together that I was like, this is a good time to Seinfeld it and just walk out. So, who knows?” (Mendes is referring to Seinfeld ending in 1998 at the height of its popularity.)

Mendes and Gosling, 43, started dating while working together on the 2013 film The Place Beyond the Pines. In 2014, they had their first child together, daughter Esmeralda Amada.

1393967569_ryan gosling eva mendes landing zoom

Related: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' Relationship Timeline

That same year, Mendes appeared in Lost River, a fantasy thriller that was Gosling’s directorial debut. She took a break from acting after that, concentrating on raising Esmeralda and younger daughter Amada Lee, born in 2016.

Eva Mendes Explains Why Working With Ryan Gosling Was Career High
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes in ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’ Focus Features

Mendes only returned for a small role on animated kids show Bluey in 2021 and lent her voice to the franchise’s celebrity YouTube series, Bluey Book Reads.

Since she and Gosling started their family, Mendes has been candid about her decision to step away from acting.

“It was like, ‘OK, he’s going to work and I’m going to work — I’m just going to work here,’” she explained in an appearance on the Today show in March.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling

Related: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' Sweetest Quotes About Love and Family

She later elaborated in an interview with Glamour in April.

woman with shopping bags and credit card

Deal of the Day

Amazon's 'Best of Summer' Sale Offers up to 50% Off Top-Sellers! View Deal

“There was actually obviously a lot of thought and conversation, especially on my end, of what I wanted to do with my life,” she said. “Acting takes you on location for months. But I still wanted to work. So I had to get creative about what that work was going to be.”

But don’t take her acting hiatus or public comments to mean she closed the door on acting for good. Mendes hinted in May that she and Gosling may appear on screen together again soon. While promoting Gosling’s film The Fall Guy in May via Instagram, Mendes responded to a fan comment asking when the couple would appear in a movie together again.

“Soon!! 🙂 Lotsa amore to you!” she replied.

In this article

Eva Mendes Says She Took A Step Back From Social Media Due to One of Her Daughters

Eva Mendes
Feature Ryan Gosling Reveals Whether His and Eva Mendes 2 Daughters Understand His Fame

Ryan Gosling

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.