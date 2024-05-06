Those hoping to see Ryan Gosling and real-life partner Eva Mendes onscreen together again may not have to wait much longer.

While promoting Gosling’s new film The Fall Guy on Saturday, May 4, Mendes, 50, took to Instagram to tease a possible collaboration with her longtime partner. When a fan commented, “How amazing will be seeing you [and Ryan] together for another movie! 😍,” Mendes replied, “Soon!! 🙂 Lotsa amore to you!”

Gosling, 43, and Mendes have been together since meeting on the set of their 2013 film, The Place Beyond the Pines. They’ve since welcomed two daughters together, Esmerelda, 9, and Amanda, 8, but have not shared the screen in more than a decade.

For now, Mendes is happy to promote Gosling’s latest project, which hit theaters on Friday, May 3. Although the couple rarely pose together in public, the actress recently shared a split still of herself and Gosling from the film wearing similar gold, Western-themed outfits.

Related: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' Relationship Timeline See how Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' romance has evolved from their first Disney trip, to their first red carpet together, and more!

“Do you believe in happy endings ? Aliana & Space Cowboy together at last. If you know, you know….@thefallguymovie,” she captioned the Saturday Instagram post. Mendes was referencing the “film within the film” of The Fall Guy, where a cowboy and an alien are star-crossed lovers who fall in love despite all odds.

Over the years, Mendes has been open about her decision to step back from acting to focus on raising her children. In March, she told Today that it was a “no brainer” to press pause on that aspect of her career as shooting often “takes you on location.”

“It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, ’OK, he’s going to work and I’m going to work — I’m just going to work here,’” she explained.

In a separate interview with Glamour, however, Mendes said that her words were “twisted” and “taken out of context.”

“There was actually obviously a lot of thought and conversation, especially on my end, of what I wanted to do with my life,” she explained. “Acting takes you on location for months. But I still wanted to work. So I had to get creative about what that work was going to be.”

She added: “I just saw these quotes that there was a ‘non-verbal agreement’. In print, it made me go, ‘Oh, wait, that makes it seem like there was no communication’. It didn’t just happen. There was a lot of thought on my end on what I wanted to do with my life.”

While Mendes hasn’t stepped in front of the camera in recent years, she has been busy building her brand. She is the co-owner and brand ambassador for Skura Style, a maker of a “smart” antimicrobial, quick-drying sponge and has had her hand in bedding, cosmetic lines, apparel and beauty. Her debut children’s book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries, is set to hit shelves this September. (Earlier this month, Gosling wore a shirt with the book title during his The Fall Guy press tour.)

Earlier this month, Mendes admitted to People that she never expected to be “locked down” and a mom of two, but her priorities shifted after meeting Gosling. “A certain man came into my life and made me change my mind about all that stuff,” she teased.

Related: Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' Sweetest Quotes About Love and Family Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes might keep their family life on the down-low, but one thing remains certain— the A-listers are parenting pros! The La La Land star and the Ghost Rider actress share daughters Esmeralda and Amada, whom they welcomed in 2014 and 2016, respectively. Although the family of four lead private lives, Gosling and […]

Gosling, for his part, has also opened up about how his priorities changed after meeting Mendes.

“It’s true that I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her,” Gosling told GQ in a May 2023 interview. “And there were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore. I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have.”